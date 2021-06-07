Garth Brooks gets emotional at Kennedy Centers Honors – The Hollywood Reporter

Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, violinist Midori and Dick Van Dyke were greeted Sunday night at the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors, which was more of a scaled-down event than in the past amid the pandemic but no less star-studded.

Normally, the medallion ceremony takes place at the State Department, but this year it was moved to the Kennedy Center Opera House, with around 120 people spread across tables on stage and backstage, watching the rows of empty seats. Singer Gloria Estefan hosted the ceremony.

Instead of the usual multi-hour black-tie event followed by dinner, the festivities – which were recorded on May 21 – lasted just 90 minutes with a limited audience (they aired as a special Sunday night on CBS). Musical performances and tributes – traditionally the centerpiece of the event – were split into two more nights, with participants wearing masks in one location, which was enclosed, but not in the other (an outer tent) .

Super-creator and TV showrunner Shonda Rhimes called dancer-choreographer-director-producer Allen “an inspiration and a symbol of power.”

“She was one of those core forces in the world that made me feel like I could be who I wanted to be,” said Rhimes, who has worked with Allen on shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. “Debbie’s vision is to create opportunities for talented people who might not have had their chance otherwise. “

As a tribute to Allen, Tracee Ellis Ross introduced Vanessa Hudgens, who performed the title track from Fame, the 1982-87 television series in which Allen played the role of choreographer.

Jackson Browne introduced fellow singer-songwriter Joan Baez, another laureate, highlighting how folk music singers in the 1960s – like Baez – helped bring about change across the country.

He said he bought the first record he bought with his own money was his second album. “For me it was completely new music that had a galvanizing effect,” he said. “My friends and I held hands, demonstrated and sang songs of protest. … His example has been, from the beginning, an example of empowerment.

For his part, Baez said making a statement with his music was a given. “Music alone is not enough for me. I never thought of combining music and politics. It came so naturally to me, ”Baez said.

Among the artists honoring Baez was country singer Sturgill Simpson, who sang his song “House of the Rising Sun” from his debut album.

Julie Andrews introduced her Mary poppins co-star Van Dyke, comparing him to his character, the Chimney Sweeper Bert. “Like his character Bert in this film, Dick seems to have found the secret to happiness, and like Bert, Dick is a lot of things: he’s an artist, a one-man band, a deep philosopher, a high-level showman and a charm spreader. Luck rubs off when he shakes your hand, “she said.

Bryan Cranston called Van Dyke “a childhood idol and inspiration to become an actor,” while Lin-Manuel Miranda said: “Spend five minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you’re more alive than before. is the kind of entertainment legend you hope to meet someday who says, “Thanks for showing us how to do this. “”

Among the performances, Tony-nominated Laura Osnes sang “Jolly Holiday” by Mary Poppins, to the delight of Van Dyke in the audience.

Meanwhile, John Lithgow noted that “Midori’s passion for her art is matched only by her commitment to improving lives across the world,” noting that she has founded several nonprofit organizations dedicated to help others.

Bette Midler also highlighted her philanthropic work, inspiring children in underserved communities to discover their own love of music.

Among others, cellist Yo Yo Ma paid tribute to Midori.

The special saved the Brooks tribute for last. “There’s country music, rock, gospel, honky-tonk – and then there’s Garth Brooks. Garth is a powerful hitter, who has swinging fences and breaking down barriers between musical genres, forever expanding country music vocabulary and changing American culture, ”said Bradley Cooper in his introduction, noting that despite all his success , Brooks “is still the most humble man you will ever meet.

Country singers Jason Aldean noted that Brooks “knocked down a lot of doors” for artists like him, which he said might not qualify as “traditional,” which makes it “cool” to mix music with. rock and roll. John Travolta noted how Brooks, a close friend of his, had been there for him through “hard times, always with a strong shoulder, a sympathetic ear, and a word of wisdom to help me get through.”

Brooks was celebrated with a performance by Kelly Clarkson, who sang a stripped-down yet powerful version of her hit single “The Dance”, as Brooks grew visibly emotional in the audience, tearing himself apart as he sat next to her. wife Trisha Yearwood. At the end of Clarkson’s performance, he jumped out of his seat and clapped. Brooks, clearly moved by the tributes, also became moved during James Taylor’s performance of “The River”; inspired the crowd to stand up and cheer with Jimmie Allen’s performance of “Friends in Low Places”; then suffocated when Gladys Knight took the stage to perform “We Shall Be Free”.

President Biden met with the five Kennedy Center Laureates in the Oval Office in April. Although he did not attend the ceremony itself – which had been delayed from December 2020 due to the pandemic – Biden’s appearance was a throwback to the tradition of the president’s participation in the festivities.

Trump has chosen to stay on the sidelines for the duration of his tenure, much to the relief of administrators who might otherwise have faced an artists’ uprising.

The performing arts center is planning a full-scale reopening in September with events slowly escalating until then. The 44th Kennedy Center Honors program is scheduled to take place, back to its regular schedule, in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.