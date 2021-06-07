Acting Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald: Be True To Yourself

START – Acting Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald brings more than three decades of firefighting experience to the chief position he hopes to permanently fill for Chief Ray Goodwins pending his retirement.

Osswald, 46, actually started in the Onset Fire Department before he was 16. The younger recruits were encouraged and mentored, he said. His father and grandfather had also been firefighters at Onset.

He has been a full-time firefighter since 1999 and has served as a fire inspector, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief since 2003.

Osswalds had been acting chief since March. It has been a process of learning to juggle all the administrative tasks while still going into the field, which may be a necessity given the size of the OFD.

It’s a small, tight-knit department of seven full-time firefighters and 63 firefighters, established in 1894, spanning four to five square miles with a population of around 8,900 that swells in the summer. Osswald said the department would answer 600,700 calls a year when it started. This total has grown to almost 1,500 calls per year.

The new modern OFD Central Station at Sand Pond Road and Cranberry Highway is about to open and will be nearly double the current 60-year-old station at the size of 5 East Central Ave.s.

Coming from three generations, Osswald’s roots with OFD are indeed deep.

When he was in fifth grade, he was interviewed by the New Bedford Standard-Times for an article on what children wanted to be when they grew up.

His answer: First fire chief.

Osswald is also gay and was released in 2015.

This is who I am. I’m a gay man and wanted people to know it’s OK to be who you are and to seek public positions.

He notes on his private Facebook page that his views are his own, not those of his employers.

And it’s not as if its 2015 release did anything to dissipate its years of experience and training in OFD in all its facets.

I’m the same person, he said.

Osswald added that the community has been supportive.

Onset is a diverse community, Osswald said. It is a melting pot of people.

He added that his family were also supportive. I grew up in a very welcoming house, said Osswald. It has never been a problem with my family.

He is divorced but remains good friends with his ex-wife. Were still close. We have a beautiful daughter together. Well, still have that connection.

It meant more to him over time, he said, when he met people who feel like they’ve been lied to over the years. But my thing is, I lied to myself for many years. I don’t regret being married. I certainly do not regret having a child. These are the years that are part of my life that I cherish.

Times and attitudes are changing, even in a profession like that of a firefighter, which is traditionally predominantly male.

I know quite a few people, whether men or women, who are part of the LGBTQ community. There is a female fire chief in the western part of the state who is openly gay and there was a fire chief in Bourne who was openly gay, and he was the first fire chief on Cape Cod. I am proud to call them my friends.

He added, I find myself more compassionate, more understanding because I’m 100% real now and can be open and hope people know it’s OK to be gay. I don’t have a calendar or I’m trying to broadcast my lifestyle Im still the same person thats been on the fire department for 32 years. I just lived my open and true life.

The department recently made available Pride t-shirts that support inclusion, which sparked a bit of jokes on social media that members were required to wear them, that there was an agenda.

This is certainly not the case, said Osswald. Members can choose to buy them or not, wear them or not, as with other T-shirts in the department supporting the fight against cancer or autism awareness.

If you choose to wear the autism shirt, you can wear it. If you choose to wear your breast cancer awareness shirt, you can wear it. It’s the same, just to show that we support everyone, he said.

What would he advise someone who is homosexual, who does not openly talk about it and is considering coming out?

Just be true to yourself. It is difficult to live and enjoy life if you are afraid. And, unfortunately, this is the society we live in, and it’s not just the LGBTQ community that has it. But you’ll be surprised at how much support you can get when you step out. There can be negativity, but at least you are who you really are, who you want to be and you can be happy. Really, I think that’s what we all want, to be able to be happy and enjoy life.