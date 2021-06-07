Sonali Bendre says she won’t be defined by ‘C word’, shares before and after image of recovery | Entertainment News





Sonali Bendre shared a before-and-after photo of herself on Sunday, illustrating her recovery from cancer. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Sonali took to Instagram and shared a collage of photos – the first showed her in a hospital, while the second was a more glamorous pic. “How time flies … today, when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but above all I see the will not to let the C word define how my life will be after that … “, she wrote in her caption. She continued, “You create the life you choose. Travel is what you make it… so don’t forget to take #OneDayAtATime and #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay.” People showered her with love in the comments section. Neelam Kothari Soni, Zoya Akhtar, Bhavana Pandey, Diana Penty, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sikandar Kher have dropped heart emojis. “You are my warrior princess Sonzyyy,” Sussanne Khan wrote. Tahira Kashyap commented: “You inspire me.” Read also: Sonali Bendre talks about his fight against cancer: it had spread all over my abdomen but I never thought I was going to die Sonali has documented her journey with the disease on social media. She frequently posts updates on important birthdays and shares stimulating messages for her fans and followers. Speaking to Rajeev Masand, she said in a previous interview that it wasn’t until she reached New York that her doctors told her that not only did she have stage IV cancer, but that she didn’t that 30% chance of survival. She also said it was her husband Goldie Behls’ decision to go to New York City for treatment. “I land in New York and the next day we go to the doctor. He looks at everything and we had sent all of our tests and he says, you know, this is the fourth step and you have a 30% chance of survival. It really hit me; I just turned to Goldie and I remember saying: Thank God you had me here. Goldie always says tomorrow I would rather feel like I overreacted, overspended that under-reacted and I regret that I had to do this There was no time for this and we weren’t told it was the fourth step but Goldie had started reading about it and he suspected it, “she said. Related stories

