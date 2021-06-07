Entertainment
Clarence Williams III dies: “Purple Rain” actor dies at 81
On the big screen, the Harlem native portrayed Princes’ troubled father in Purple rain (1984) and was the drug addict father of Wesley Snipes and Michael Wrights in Sugar hill (1993). To Giuseppe Tornatores The Legend of 1900 (1998), Williams drew on his family’s musical roots to appear as jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton.
Known for his prodigious afro and gaping smile, Williams has also worked regularly with famed director John Frankenheimer, first on Elmore Leonards. 52 Pickup (1986) then on The generals’ daughter (1999), Reindeer games (2000) and two TV films, Attica-set Against the wall in 1994 and George wallace in 1997.
Williams also displayed a flair for comedy, playing a former leader of the People’s Revolutionary Army in Keenen Ivory Wayans’ blaxploitation parody. I will make you suck (1988) and maniac drug lord Samson Simpson in the classic Half-cooked (1998), with Dave Chappelle.
And in Hood tales (1995), Williams had strange stories to tell as the strange funeral director, Mr. Simms.
Williams owed a debt of gratitude to Bill Cosby, who had seen Slow dance on the ground of death and recommended the actor to producer Aaron Spelling, who was casting The mod squad. The spelling then gave Williams a small role as a reluctant getaway driver in an anthology series he and Danny Thomas were producing.
The spelling was on point for the Williams stage.
They walked in, they robbed the store, you heard a pistol shot and they ran into the car, the producer recalled in a 1999 interview for the American Television Archives. Then [Williams] left and hit a telephone pole. I thought everyone was killed. “
We all rushed. I said, Clarence, Clarence, what happened? He said, I have never driven before. I said, why didn’t you tell me that? He said, because I wanted the job. I hired him that night to Mod Squad.
Created by Bud Ruskin, who had led a secret LAPD narcotics unit, The mod squad aired for five seasons on ABC. Williams, Peggy Lipton as Julie Barnes and Michael Cole as Pete Cochran described young adults who had come into conflict with the law. Linc had been arrested during the Watts Riots before becoming cops under the command of Captain Adam Greer (Tige Andrews).
The mod squad drawn from the counter-cultural vibe of the time, incorporating topical issues like racism, anti-war protests and drug addiction into the storylines as Linc, Julie and Pete infiltrated high schools, acting classes, prisons, hippie newspapers, gangs, movie sets, etc. catch the bad guys.
They were quite possibly the hippest and coolest undercover cops on television at the time, notes Groovy History.
Williams was born August 21, 1939, the son of professional musician Clay Williams. He was raised by his grandparents: composer-pianist Clarence Williams, a frequent collaborator of blues legend Bessie Smith whose songs were used years later in Ain’t that bad behavior, and Eva Taylor, singer and actress.
Williams was exposed to playing as a teenager when he came across a rehearsal for The darkness of the moon at the Harlem YMCA, Cicely Tyson performed there and the director gave her a few lines of the play.
After appearing in an uncredited role in Lewis Milestones Hill Pork Chop (1959) and on Broadway in the 1960s The long dreamWilliams enlisted in the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.
Back home he performed on Broadway in Large interiors and was Artist in Residence at Brandeis University before his big break on The mod squad.
Linc was a very different role for an African American and a wonderful main character that many young people, black and white, and mostly young African Americans could relate to, he said the Los Angeles Times in 1995.
However, five years on the show was enough for him.
They wanted to go six or seven, and I decided I didn’t want to do that, Williams said the Chicago Tribune in 1997. I had done everything I could with the role. And so I said let me go back, refresh myself, learn things, read, travel and just try to put more arrows in my quiver.
Williams came back for a Mod Squad Reunion TV movie in 1979. (Omar Epps played Linc opposite Claire Danes and Giovanni Ribisi in a 1999 version of the misguided series.)
He went on to play FBI agent Roger Hardy on the original Twin peaks and the humanoid Ometiklan on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. And from 2003 to 2007, Williams portrayed father figure Philby Cross alongside Kellie Martin in 10 Mystery woman TV movies on Hallmark Channel.
His work also includes the films The fresh world (1963), Deep coverage (1992), Thug (1997), Life (1999), Impostor (2001), Constellation (2005), american gangster (2007), A day in the life (2009) and Lee Daniels The butler (2013) and television appearances The Hill Street Blues, Miami vice, Law and order, Everyone hates Chris, Burn notice, Justified and Empire.
Williams was married to actress Gloria Foster (Oracle in the first two Matrix films) from 1967 to 1984.
He is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, his daughter Jamey Phillips, his niece Suyin Shaw, his grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw and his grandniece Azaria Verdin.
This article originally appeared on Hollywood journalist.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]