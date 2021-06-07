Clarence Williams III dies: “Purple Rain” actor dies at 81

On the big screen, the Harlem native portrayed Princes’ troubled father in Purple rain (1984) and was the drug addict father of Wesley Snipes and Michael Wrights in Sugar hill (1993). To Giuseppe Tornatores The Legend of 1900 (1998), Williams drew on his family’s musical roots to appear as jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton.

Known for his prodigious afro and gaping smile, Williams has also worked regularly with famed director John Frankenheimer, first on Elmore Leonards. 52 Pickup (1986) then on The generals’ daughter (1999), Reindeer games (2000) and two TV films, Attica-set Against the wall in 1994 and George wallace in 1997.

Williams also displayed a flair for comedy, playing a former leader of the People’s Revolutionary Army in Keenen Ivory Wayans’ blaxploitation parody. I will make you suck (1988) and maniac drug lord Samson Simpson in the classic Half-cooked (1998), with Dave Chappelle.

And in Hood tales (1995), Williams had strange stories to tell as the strange funeral director, Mr. Simms.

Williams owed a debt of gratitude to Bill Cosby, who had seen Slow dance on the ground of death and recommended the actor to producer Aaron Spelling, who was casting The mod squad. The spelling then gave Williams a small role as a reluctant getaway driver in an anthology series he and Danny Thomas were producing.

The spelling was on point for the Williams stage.

They walked in, they robbed the store, you heard a pistol shot and they ran into the car, the producer recalled in a 1999 interview for the American Television Archives. Then [Williams] left and hit a telephone pole. I thought everyone was killed. “

We all rushed. I said, Clarence, Clarence, what happened? He said, I have never driven before. I said, why didn’t you tell me that? He said, because I wanted the job. I hired him that night to Mod Squad.

Created by Bud Ruskin, who had led a secret LAPD narcotics unit, The mod squad aired for five seasons on ABC. Williams, Peggy Lipton as Julie Barnes and Michael Cole as Pete Cochran described young adults who had come into conflict with the law. Linc had been arrested during the Watts Riots before becoming cops under the command of Captain Adam Greer (Tige Andrews).

The mod squad drawn from the counter-cultural vibe of the time, incorporating topical issues like racism, anti-war protests and drug addiction into the storylines as Linc, Julie and Pete infiltrated high schools, acting classes, prisons, hippie newspapers, gangs, movie sets, etc. catch the bad guys.

They were quite possibly the hippest and coolest undercover cops on television at the time, notes Groovy History.

Williams was born August 21, 1939, the son of professional musician Clay Williams. He was raised by his grandparents: composer-pianist Clarence Williams, a frequent collaborator of blues legend Bessie Smith whose songs were used years later in Ain’t that bad behavior, and Eva Taylor, singer and actress.

Williams was exposed to playing as a teenager when he came across a rehearsal for The darkness of the moon at the Harlem YMCA, Cicely Tyson performed there and the director gave her a few lines of the play.

After appearing in an uncredited role in Lewis Milestones Hill Pork Chop (1959) and on Broadway in the 1960s The long dreamWilliams enlisted in the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.

Back home he performed on Broadway in Large interiors and was Artist in Residence at Brandeis University before his big break on The mod squad.

Linc was a very different role for an African American and a wonderful main character that many young people, black and white, and mostly young African Americans could relate to, he said the Los Angeles Times in 1995.

However, five years on the show was enough for him.

They wanted to go six or seven, and I decided I didn’t want to do that, Williams said the Chicago Tribune in 1997. I had done everything I could with the role. And so I said let me go back, refresh myself, learn things, read, travel and just try to put more arrows in my quiver.

Williams came back for a Mod Squad Reunion TV movie in 1979. (Omar Epps played Linc opposite Claire Danes and Giovanni Ribisi in a 1999 version of the misguided series.)

He went on to play FBI agent Roger Hardy on the original Twin peaks and the humanoid Ometiklan on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. And from 2003 to 2007, Williams portrayed father figure Philby Cross alongside Kellie Martin in 10 Mystery woman TV movies on Hallmark Channel.

His work also includes the films The fresh world (1963), Deep coverage (1992), Thug (1997), Life (1999), Impostor (2001), Constellation (2005), american gangster (2007), A day in the life (2009) and Lee Daniels The butler (2013) and television appearances The Hill Street Blues, Miami vice, Law and order, Everyone hates Chris, Burn notice, Justified and Empire.

Williams was married to actress Gloria Foster (Oracle in the first two Matrix films) from 1967 to 1984.

He is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, his daughter Jamey Phillips, his niece Suyin Shaw, his grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw and his grandniece Azaria Verdin.

This article originally appeared on Hollywood journalist.