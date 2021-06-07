NWA Results When Our Shadows Fall: Nick Aldis Retains, Serena Deeb Loses Women’s Title, More!





NWA When our shadows fall PPV featured three notable games to watch. Nick Aldis defended the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Trevor Murdoch, Serena Deeb defended the NWA Womens World Championship against Kamille and Kylie Rae returned to the ring in a tag team action involving Taryn Terrell, Melina and Thunder Rosa. The event had its own custom guitar shredding theme song courtesy of Smashing Pumpkins Jeff Schroeder. The intro video includes footage of the rare V-shaped double neck guitar. The main event of the evening saw Nick Aldis put the ten golden pounds on the line against blue collar hero Trevor Murdoch. The challenger had gained momentum after a flying bulldog. Aldis Strictly Business associate Thom Latimer made his way to ringside with a chair. The arbitrator noticed that Latimer was curious, so he took care of the situation. Aldis decided to hit the referee from behind with a different chair. The champion turned his attention to pounding Murdoch with the steel seat. Aldis climbed the corner to connect on a flying elbow drop. He went for a second flying attack, but Murdoch escaped the impact. Murdoch then hit Aldis with the chair. The challenger got an Indian Deathlock. The referee rang the bell. New world champion? Not so fast. The referee disqualified Murdoch for using the chair. The comment theorized that the referee had witnessed Murdoch’s dirty deeds but not Aldis’s. The bottom line is that Aldis remains the holder of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. The NWA has a new women’s champion. Kamille dethroned Serena Deeb. The closing streak came after Kamille damaged Deebs knee on a one-legged crab. Kamille picked up Deebs’ injured body. The champion surprised Kamille with a whimsical roll-up. Kamille freed herself then charged a steamroller slam. The challenger had the champion down. As soon as Deeb stood up, Kamille leapt for a spear to win. Kylie Rae has returned to wrestling after retiring due to mental health issues. She competed in team actions alongside Taryn Terrell against Thunder Rosa and Melina. During the contest, Thunder Rosas’ aggressiveness got the better of her. She picked up Terrell to inexplicably carry her backstage. This left Kylie and Melina fighting. Kylie shocked the tights to secure a roll-up victory. Rae has always been a good and smiley one, so this act of breaking the rules was out of the norm for her. It was also announced that Kylie Rae has signed a contract with the NWA. In other actions: NWA World Tag Championship: Aron Stevens & Kratos selected against Crimson & Jax Dane and Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis in a trio. Adonis almost subdued Stevens with the Master Lock, but Crimson broke the hold. In the end, Kratos resorted to nefarious methods to win. He tried to use the title belt as a foreign object, however, the referee stopped that idea. Instead, Kratos used a low blow on Crimson behind the refs. Stevens picked up the pin, perhaps oblivious to Kratos’ actions.

JTG defeated Fred Rosser. A pin did the trick.

Tyrus defeated Pope. It was an untitled match with the Popes NWA TV World Championship. Austin Idol had a front row seat. Tyrus connected with a loaded punch for the win.

Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 defeated Parrow & Odinson, Marche Rockett & Slice Boogie, and Sal Rinauro & Rudo in a four-man showdown. The end became chaotic with a series of outward dives. The luchadores managed to isolate Rockett. Bestia hit a musclebuster then Mecha called with a 450 splash to win. Good call to Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 to win. They are a talented duo and add spice to the team division. Also note, Mickie James was in the house to watch her husbands. Mickie was backstage and did not appear on the show. Replay for When our shadows fall is available via Fast TV. If you looked When our shadows fall, was it a satisfying experience? Did the chicane of the main event invest you emotionally? Do you think Kamille can wear the NWA Women's Division as a champion?

