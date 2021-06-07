Parineeti Chopra says she was very unhappy with her job, knew it was a bad movie many times | Entertainment News





Parineeti Chopra admitted to being very unhappy with her job over the past five years. She said there were times when she knew she was part of a bad movie even while filming. This year, Parineeti has already released three albums: The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the former came out direct on Netflix, the other two got a compromised theatrical release, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and have found larger audiences since their streaming release. In an interview with a major daily, Parineeti admitted to having done scenes of which she was not convinced. Yes, a lot of scenes in a lot of movies over the past five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had confidence in myself, but the filmmakers just didn't want to give me the roles I expected. I signed films without conviction. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors – Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl on the Train), she said. When asked if she asked the director to edit a scene she wasn't convinced of, Parineeti said: If that had happened, the movies would have been better (laughs). There wasn't a two-way relationship with the directors and so there were a lot of occasions when I knew it was a bad movie and I came home unhappy. Also Read: Karan Johar Says He Got The Idea For Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives While Going For A Chautha Parineeti made her debut with a supporting role in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She has appeared in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Golmaal Again. His next project is Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, speaking with the Hindustan Times, Parineeti said that his cousin Priyanka Chopra advised him to choose interesting films instead of choosing a project just for the fun of it. She added that the advice came at a time in her life when she was looking for opportunities to shatter her bubbly image as a girl next door.

