Max Weinberg to perform at the NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning





For decades he was the drummer for the E Street Band. For 17 years, he anchored the house group in the shows of Conan O’Brien. He’s been part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2014. And this summer, he’ll tear it up at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning. Max Weinberg. A guy who grew up in Newark, Maplewood, and South Orange and traveled the world is bringing it all home on Friday July 23 at 8:00 p.m. with Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. A funny thing about this band is that they invite audiences to make as many song requests as they want so that they never really know what their set list will be. And while you don’t hear much of the silent man behind the drums when he’s on tour with Bruce Springsteen, his Jukebox is a different experience. He will tell the song stories, cool anecdotes of the many famous musicians he has worked with, etc. Howard Freeman is the executive producer of the festival and he’s jerked off for this show. “We take great pride in continuing to provide our attendees with a truly unique and memorable concert experience year after year,” said Freeman. “It will be one of the most exciting and energetic performances we have ever had.” Here is an example of him with his Jukebox running an old classic like Wipeout as if nothing had happened. Some fun facts you might not know about Max Weinberg. Did you know he almost became a lawyer twice? When he was in college he thought this was what he was going to pursue even though he had been performing in public since he was 7 years old. Then, in 1989, when Springsteen broke up the E Street Band and went solo for years, Max, in his late 30s, thought about going back to school and studying law. The Conan O’Brien thing happened and kicked off a second career for him and sure enough Bruce got the group together and he never looked back. Did you also know that his son is also a famous drummer? Jay Weinberg of the heavy metal band Slipknot. Tickets for Max Weinberg’s Jukebox performance at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning go on sale Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. at www.balloonfestival.com. The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. All opinions expressed are those of Jeff Deminski. Why you shouldn’t be visiting the Jersey Shore this summer ten reasons you might want to rethink this tour … The best places to pick your own NJ strawberries in 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos