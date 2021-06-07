Thomas Markle ‘satisfied’ with news of Meghan’s baby | Entertainment





Thomas Markle is “very satisfied” with the announcement of the Duchess of Sussex’s baby. The retired lighting director – who has not spoken to his daughter since she married the Duke of Sussex in 2018 – wished his daughter ‘all the love’ after he Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been revealed to have welcomed their second child, a daughter called Lilibet Diana. Speaking to The Sun Online, Thomas said, “I am very happy that my daughter and my new granddaughter have had a successful delivery. I wish them all my love and the best of luck.” Harry and Meghan confirmed welcoming a baby girl into the world on Friday (04.06.21). They said in a statement: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world. Lili was born Friday June 4. 11:40 am under the trusted care of doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Mother and child are healthy and doing well and are making themselves home. The couple – who also have Archie, two, together – named their little one after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. A spokesperson for the couple added in a statement: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her late deceased. beloved grandmother, the Princess of Wales. “ The Duke and Duchess admitted their daughter was “more than they could have imagined”. A statement from the couple, posted on their Archewell Foundation charity website, read: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could ever have been able to. imagine, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt from all over the world. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family. “

