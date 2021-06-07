Pose Series Final Recap, Season 3, Episodes 7 & 8

Pose The series finale Season 3

Photo credit: Eric Liebowitz / FX

Pray Tell has come home and sits down in front of his vanity mirror. He removes an eyelash. Then another. He removes make-up slowly and carefully. He looks at himself but also beyond himself. The camera knows how to stay with him, letting us capture every second of that moment. Meanwhile, Aretha Franklins Say a Little Prayer plays in the background, perhaps giving a voice to what’s going on in Prays’ mind. And what, in turn, Pose tells us with his very last episode: Forever, and forever, you will stay in my heart, and I will love you.

Like the best moments of the series, this scene is powerful because of its simplicity. Sometimes all you need is Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter to keep you enthralled as he updates what’s arguably one of the most iconic moments in 21st century television and give it a weird twist. The moment speaks volumes about the amount of information it retains, a restraint that Pose so rarely allows himself. Looking at him, you pretty much knew what Ricky would find the next morning when he walked into Prays’ apartment. But that didn’t dull its impact at all. The season has, in a way, always led to the death of Prays. We should be thankful that he got away with it on his own terms after a brilliant and glowing performance in a ballroom.

Speaking of which: Aint No Mountain High enough!

That’s it, that’s the tweet. Not really. You really just have to bask in its fabulous. It does not require any further comment. Other, perhaps, than to remind us of the joy that these ballroom scenes captured throughout. Posemandate s. From that royal track very worthy of a gag courtesy of the House of Plenty in the series’ pilot episode, this airless room (as Elektra describes it) has been a safe haven, a space of possibility. No matter what was going on outside, the community within those walls offered comfort. It makes sense that Pray felt he could finally let go after such a delightfully happy start.

What we got on either side of this heartbreaking loss was an episode that showed us all the reasons why Pose will forever remain a major achievement. Co-written by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, the two-part series finale is a portrait of a community, an urgent historical chronicle and a love letter to its characters, Offering them a dignity which has always been theirs but which has been absent from our small screens for far too long. PoseHer greatest strength (and arguably her biggest burden) was how she established herself and saw herself as more than a TV show. It was a statement about what television could be. About whom the stories can be told. About who can tell those stories. And, more importantly, about what viewers, critics, and the industry are learning when a black Latina trans woman is the center of gravity of a cable drama.

Likewise, this latest episode has kept its promise to illuminate the types of storytelling that become central when women like Blanca and men like Pray are at the heart of your storytelling. Covering everything from medical racism and the (late) ACT UP rainbow coalition to survivor guilt and government inaction (A bunch of dead blacks is a bad outlook. A bunch of dead whites is a national tragedy.), this final episode did not let its characters be singular characters spared the grief and anger that still rages in their own communities. As Pray notes at the start of the episode, what’s the point of knowing you’ll survive when that means many more have to die?

Here’s where the mothering that the show has championed so much has become an obvious community-building philosophy. A mother like Blanca, for example, understands that taking care of another isn’t about putting her needs before yours, but knowing that her well-being is intrinsically linked to yours: it’s about attracting others. people with you and by your side, to recognize that numbers are strength, to realize that care is a political act. This is what made these protest actions so urgent. They remain uncomfortably timely.

Footage of police assaulting peaceful protesters and throwing black bodies to the ground. Visions of angry civilians calling on the government to do better for its marginalized communities as many die. Watching these scenes in 2021 is to make history speak in the present.

As Pose Completed his storylines, I was struck by the fact that what is most touching about his decade-long storyline is the way he emphasized intergenerational solidarity. From Elektra to Blanca, from Blanca to Angel, from Pray to Ricky, from Ricky to the new members of House Evangelista, Pose serves as an example of why it is important to look back at these recent stories not as museum pieces that need to be embalmed, but as living testimonies that endure in those that are still there.

Which brings me back to the scene of Prays in front of the mirror, which is even more poignant when paired with the latter, dreamy, head he has with Blanca: Forever, and forever, you will stay in my heart and I will love you.

The line, of course, is reflected once again. Pray might have been saying these words to himself, but he was also hearing them as they were spoken by those who had loved him for a long time, including us. Franklin’s voice spoke for those of us who watched Pose during its three seasons. There is an intimacy there that neither begins nor ends on one side of the screen. By creating this world where Grandpa and Angel can get a movie worthy of a movie, where Blanca can achieve legendary status while living a busy life outside of the ballroom, and where Elektra can rule her own business empire. , Pose has long chosen to see his fans as family. The show ethic has always been about community building, and with this latest episode, that made it possible for characters and viewers to know that they would never be forgotten.

We part may be and, but we still have Pose.

Don’t think I missed this poster waiting to expire just as Pray and Ricky meet on the streets of New York City.

I want to be remembered as a representation of all the balls could be: hope, joy and family. Sometimes nastiness. Pose may have left the wickedness behind for much of his run (even the cold exterior of Elektras was slowly dismantled to show a warm, charity-oriented soul), but there’s no denying that he’s got more than that. brought up those other ballroom markers.

History Lesson I: Learn about the San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus (SFGMC) and their now famous photo in the the Chronicle from 1993, arguably the inspiration behind the Gay Mens Choir that we meet in this episode.

History Lesson II: Learn about the ACT UP Cendres Actions taken in 1992 and 1996 on the lawn of the White House (inspired by none other than David Wojnarowicz) which plays the backdrop of the demonstrations here romanticized.

How beautiful was that moment between Prays and two mothers? Plus, how touching and gracious to see a mother so easily confess her own missteps and make room for those who have taken her place.

Did these girls come to town for sex? is a perfect Elektra line, the kind of flippant and unintentional read she could so happily toss and land with indifferent venom. That said, the wink, the nudge Sex and the city felt almost too pat, yet another case where PoseThe penchant for storytelling rather than showing risked undermining the power to wrest the image of girls’ brunch from this HBO staple and rewrite it to tell another story of four girlfriends in the Big Apple. (Aside: FYC for Dominique Jackson in the Best Supporting Actress – Emmy Drama category. She deserves it.)

Happy endings are for movies, says Blanca. That’s why she thinks we should rather celebrate happy moments, even fleeting ones. A philosophy to be lived as beautiful as anything that Grandmother Blanca handed out during this episode. (Reminder: FYC for Mj Rodriguez in the Best Actress – Drama category at the Emmy Awards. She deserves it.)