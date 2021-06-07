Netflix’s Lupine Part 2 is a template for broadcast TV

by netflixLupinequickly became the most watched show in France and Italy following the release of Part I on January 8. Soon it was among the top three in the UK and became the first French series to make Netflix’s Top 10 in the US and Brazil. The streamer announced in April that the stylish heist drama had 76 million views in its first 28 days of uptime. That would link him with The witcheras Netflix’s second most-watched original series if the streamer’s numbers are to be believed.

Now Part II is set to arrive on the streamer on June 11 and follow up on its predecessor’s runaway success with another highly entertaining five-episode series. Looking at Part 2, what stands out most apart from the main performance of Omar Sy, the beautiful Parisian setting, and the wonderfully elegant exaggeration of it all, is how Lupineprovides a model for adapting intellectual property and familiar concepts by modernizing them for contemporary audiences. More precisely, Lupinerepresents everything broadcast television (NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and sometimes The CW) should strive to achieve as it desperately tries to avoid increasing uselessness in the digital age.

Arsne Lupine, The Gentleman Burglar, is a well-known and beloved literary figure in his native France, as many of you probably learned after the first part of January. But the first decision Lupinethe creators George Kay and François Uzan madedo notto directly adapt famous novels into a literal translation of a period piece. It’s not Robert Downey Jr. posing as Sherlock Holmes. It’s a show that modernizes the idea by presenting us with a main character who loves Arsne Lupine’s books and lives his life in the service of their literary ideals.

Returning Sy as protagonist Assane Diop, a modern day gentleman thief who comes forward from his fictional inspiration to avenge the death of his father (I must love TV). Picking up right where Part 1 ends, Sy still plays Assane, a Senegalese immigrant raised in France, with effortless cool, a powerful smile, and convincing charisma. He is the engine that powersLupine‘s momentum.

Ironically, building a show around a star is an American concept, which many networks and chains have moved away from in recent years in favor of familiar pre-existing brands and ensembles. But television is the most intimate form of entertainment, as we invite characters into our living rooms and bedrooms every night. A sympathetic protagonist to help guide the audience through the story is a prerequisite. With Sy, Lupine has that and more. International programming reminds American producers how they did things.

The bouncy show isn’t chock-full of political commentary, but it does put forward strong relevance and sociological observations while still retaining a sense of endless fun.Lupine is simply delicious on many levels, an ease of joy that linear entertainment recently lacked. Part 2 can further test our suspension of disbelief, there are only a limited number of weird scenarios that Assane can whip up and bust out, but it’s still packed with tasty treats and suave whims.

The goal in today’s television landscape is for your show to be purchased anywhere in the world, whether through Netflix or through unique regional broadcast and streaming offers. Your series must travel well through the markets, because Lupinehas a proven track record (the show is also popular in Denmark, Britain, Canada and Mexico, according to Parrot Analytics). This begs the question, why is broadcast television not able to make similar four quadrant shows that are fun, glitzy, and bright? Why isn’t it something like Lupine aired on NBC?

Over the past 20 years, broadcast has been successful in two key areas: sitcoms (both multi-camera and single-camera) and procedural (Chicago is a non-stop disaster area if the small screen is to be believed. ). The Big Four networks have really struggled everywhere else. The behemoths of the dinosaur spread have spent six years trying to recreate Lost, then almost a decade of trying to make modernized cable shows for broadcast. The former resulted in lackluster high concept duds such as RevolutionandNew land, while the latter was not conducive to long-term commercial success (RIP,Annibal). The approach left a smoldering crater of serially-broadcast drama in this eerie valley in the middle of the road that wasn’t bold or dark enough to accomplish its ambitious creative nor entertaining enough to hold our collective attention.

fox Housing, one of the biggest hits to air over the past two decades, was essentially a medical procedure starring a Sherlock Holmesian protagonist. It’s the same territory Lupine blankets, just swapping the hospital frame for flashy French heists. If there is that somewhere Lupine The exaggerated Part II and half-too-clever shenanigans would fit perfectly outside of streaming, it’s TV where brilliant scholarly doctors, tortured detectives, and larger-than-life moms and dads roam free.

Broadcast networks are stuck in a Wile E. Coyote-style purgatory of hunting and serving their older audiences to the point that they’ve either given up on attracting new audiences or, frankly, just given up on competing in n ‘ any significant category. The assumption seems to be that a certain type of viewer will only watch a streaming service, which is not true.

You can argue that the rise of Netflix and the subsequent proliferation of streaming damaged broadcast and linear by recruiting creators like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. But it’s more that streaming has better-served fans looking for details. Netflix and its coalition of online broadcasters have methodically absorbed the hearts of every other TV. They’ve been drinking Food Networks milkshake, Travel Channel can’t compete with its mileage, popcorn entertainment is best buttered with digital delicacies. It’s us is the only serious contender for the Big Four Networks Emmy of the past five years. And it’s not only that the most sought-after high-profile programming comes regularly from HBO and streaming, it’s that broadcast networks have conceded the happy medium as well.

LupineS’s lively soundtrack and score help support its sensibilities and proudly modern performances, once again highlighting areas broadcast that continue to be overlooked. It has all the energy and flavor we used to associate with broadcast shows well regarded as Buffy, emergency and The good wife. Part I undoubtedly benefited from its escape nature after being released during the height of the pandemic when we were all desperate to travel in any way we could. Part II comes in when the United States is on the mend. Will it matter? Unless public taste underwent a drastic change in the next six months, I highly doubt it. Lupinerepresents the type of high-end swaggering story that spreading would kill.

Observation Points is a semi-regular discussion of key details of our culture.