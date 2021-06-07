Ezekiel Mitchell wins the PBR Stockyards Showcase











Pinterest The Fort Worth Cowtown Coliseum was the perfect venue for the highly anticipated Stockyard Showcase. Locals and visitors alike filled the Colosseum with a sold-out crowd ready to watch bull riders compete against each other. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) didn’t disappoint as people of all ages got to see some of the best bull riders in the world. The Colosseum has an incredible host who was able to captivate the crowd with his dance moves and was able to do amazing tricks with a lasso with his back flips. What a journey! Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale Tx) put in a performance that put the crowd on their feet as he stood for the 8 seconds on this massive bull that jumped, pulled, shook and jumped all over the place. Ezekiel Mitchell didn’t allow that to shake him at all. When he was able to jump off the bull, Mitchell was able to land smoothly on his feet. Then he put on a show for the crowd as he did his celebratory dance and the audience cheered him on. His turn scored 86.75 points. Thanks to his performance, Mitchell was able to clinch his first victory since 2019. This victory earned him 15 world points and placed him in 26th place in the world rankings. At 24, the sky is the limit for Ezekiel Mitchell. People don’t forget this name as it continues to climb the world rankings. As the only other rider to be faultless, 2018 PBR World Finals event winner Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil) moved closer to the Top 5 with compliments on his efforts as a finalist. Tied with event winner Mitchell for third in the first round, Eguchi recorded his lap of 86.75 points aboard Whacked Out (Gem Bucking Bulls). Reaching an 8 in the championship round once again, a perfect Eguchi covered Texas Red (XTB Cattle Co.) for 85.25 points to cement his silver finish. Eguchi scored 8 world points, and although he remained world No.6, he refined to 224.83 points from No.5 Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil). Also competing at the PBR Stockyards Showcase, Barbosa finished fifth, earning 3 world points. The 2016 Brazilian champion PBR secured his first round qualification when he reached the whistle at the top of Home Wrecker (Barker / Sharp / Wilson) for 86.5 points. PBR Touring Pro Division

PBR Stockyard Showcase

Cowtown Coliseum Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2- Event Aggregate-Event Points) Ezekiel Mitchell, 86.75-87.75-174.50-15 points. Marco Eguchi, 86.75-85.25-172.00-8 points. Clayton Sellars, 87.75-0-87.75-7 points. Luciano De Castro, 87-0-87.00-4 Points. Dener Barbosa, 86.5-0-86.50-3 points. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 85.25-0-85.25-2 points. Silvano Alves, 84.25-0-84.25-1 points. Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 81.25-0-81.25 JT Moore, 0-0-0.00 Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0.00 Mason district, 0-0-0.00 Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0.00 Vinell Mariano, 0-0-0.00 Oncie Mitchell, 0-0-0.00 Fernando Henrique Novais, 0-0-0.00 Bradley Brittain, 0-0-0.00 Venn Johns, 0-0-0.00 Lent Junio, 0-0-0.00 Winston Lopez, 0-0-0.00 Bryan Titman, 0-0-0.00 Brandon Chambers, 0-0-0.00 Cody Jones, 0-0-0.00 Paulo Souza Rodriguez, 0-0-0.00 Anthony Hope, 0-0-0.00 Matteo Nunez, 0-0-0.00 Cimarron Rucker, 0-0-0.00 Markel Moreno, 0-0-0.00 Austin Perkins, 0-0-0.00 Brandon Ballard, 0-0-0.00 Omar Martinez, 0-0-0.00 Enjoy the experience! The Fort Worth Stockyards is a treat for family and people of all ages. This beautiful place goes back in time and allows you to embrace the magical western culture of Fort Worth. In addition, twice a day fans will be in for a treat as they will be able to witness a longhorn cattle race which takes place at 11:30 am and 4:00 pm. If that doesn’t excite you, the music, food, and an array of entertainment will do. Over 4.7 million people visit Stockyards per year.







