Series stars Simu Liu and Jean Yoon share allegations of unfair pay, lack of diversity and “overtly racist” storylines – The Hollywood Reporter

The fifth and final season of Kim’s convenience debuted on Netflix on June 2, the same day star Simu Liu opened up in a Facebook post as he felt “a host of emotions” at the thought of saying goodbye to the series beloved Canadian on a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

Liu, who is set to see his profile soar with the September 3 release of the Marvel superhero epic Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings in which he has the title role, has been open about some of those feelings in recent months (disappointment, anger, resentment), but last week’s post marked the first time he has explained at length why he is struggling as much. Among his claims: the series suffered from a lack of diversity among writers and producers, there was discord behind the scenes, actors were not allowed to offer a creative contribution, and the cast was paid “a rate. of absolute poo “.

Despite all his frustrations, Liu said he was ready and excited for a potential sixth season. “I heard a lot of speculation around me, especially how getting a role in Marvel meant I was suddenly too ‘Hollywood’ for Canadian television,” said Liu, who played Jung on the series. created by Ins Choi and Kevin. White and based on the play by Choi. “It couldn’t be further from the truth. I love this show and everything it stands for. I saw with my own eyes how deeply it touched families and brought people together. It’s really RARE for a show to have such an impact on people today, and I really wanted the schedules to work.

In fact, Liu wrote that he wanted to offer a lot more of himself for the duration of the show – from writing to creating – but was repeatedly turned down. He found it “doubly confusing” because “our producers were predominantly white and we were a group of Asian Canadians who had a plethora of lived experiences to draw from and offer writers,” he wrote. . “I can understand that the show is still a success and is loved by a lot of people, but I remain obsessed with the missed opportunities to show Asian characters with real depth and the ability to grow and evolve.”

He continued that the writer’s room “lacked both East Asian and female representation” and a pipeline to bring in diverse talent, claims that fit the racial calculation that is currently unfolding. across the border in Hollywood as the industry continues to hire and nurture more inclusive sets and writers. rooms. “Apart from Ins [Choi], there were no other Korean voices in the room. And personally, I don’t think he’s done enough to be a champion of those voices (including ours), ”Liu posted. “When he left (without even a word of farewell to the cast), he left no proteges, no Padawan apprentices, no Korean talent who could have replaced him.”

Liu said he tried to offer his talents, sending scripts and short films as a way to prove his worth, while speaking out, as did his cast mates, “but these doors don’t have never been open to us in any meaningful way. ” His colleague, series star Paul Sun Hyung Lee, also shared his frustrations over the show’s cancellation in March when he told the Calgary Herald, this creator Choi has stopped talking to him. “He ghosted me,” he said. “I’m very hurt by this, to be honest.”

Regarding the discord, Liu said, “This part really breaks me because I think we were all individually so committed to the show’s success and so aware of how lucky we all were. We all had different ideas on how to get there. He also took responsibility for his own behavior, admitting that he had probably said and done things “that were stupid and unnecessary” and was often seen as “the strange man or a problem child”. He said his behavior reflected his own insecurities, but was supported by real-life events such as the waste of screen time, nomination rebuffs and the lack of opportunities that were attributed to his casting mates.

“I didn’t have any mentors during this whole process and no one on the show’s production team ever contacted remotely. So I probably said and did stupid and unnecessary things, ”he said, adding that despite his experiences, he was still working to present a united front to the press. Now that that has changed, he has also expressed his salary, saying he feels the cast is underpaid “for the real success of the show.”

“The whole process really opened my eyes to the relationship between those who have power and those who don’t. In the beginning, we were anonymous actors who had no leverage. So of course we were going to take whatever we could. After one season, after the show debuted with skyrocketing ratings, we received a small raise which also extended the length of our two-year contracts, ”he said, citing a another Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek as a comparison in that they did nothing to the actors in that series who had the recognition of “brand talent.” “But we also never got together and asked for more – probably because we were told to be grateful to even be there, and because we were too afraid to tip the boat.”

These concerns now allayed because the show is over, Liu closed his post by thanking the daily “PHENOMENAL” crew and saying how touched he was by the “voracity of our fans”. After sharing the post, it immediately sparked a ton of shares, comments, and press articles. One of them came from John Doyle, a television critic for The Globe and Mail who took issue with many of Liu’s points, including the fact that non-Asian series character Shannon (played by Nicole Power) got a spinoff series while Asian actors didn’t.

Doyle also had issues with Liu pointed out the lack of diversity behind the scenes, claiming that Kim’s convenience employed 13 writers and that Choi should get more credit for the script for the 65 episodes and the play the series is based on. Over the weekend, Liu’s co-star Jean Yoon, who plays Umma, responded to Doyle’s column and supported Liu’s post by saying that as a “Korean-Canadian woman [with] more experience and knowledge of the world of my characters, the lack of Asian women, especially Korean writers in the writers room of Kim’s made my life VERY DIFFICULT and the experience of working on the show painful.

She explained why it was so painful in a thread that detailed Choi’s mysterious absence in many aspects of the show. “It was evident from Mr. Choi’s reduced presence on set or in response to script questions. Between [Season 4] and [Season 5], this FACT has become a crisis, and in [Season 5] We were told that Mr. Choi was taking back control of the show. The cast received drafts from all [Season 5] scripts before the shoot BECAUSE [COVID-19], at that point, we discovered openly RACIST plots so culturally inaccurate that the actors came together and collectively voiced their concerns.

It is not known what these scenarios were or how Choi responded. Hollywood journalist has contacted a representative for the show in response to the above complaints and will update the story once it becomes available.

The show’s official Twitter account has been released screenshot social media posts from “award-winning South Asian writer and co-executive producer” Anita Kapila responding to claims about the lack of backstage representation. “I loved working with every writer who came into Kim’s convenience room, but today I would like to publicly greet the women and the BIPOC with whom I had the honor to work. I’m sorry if I forgot someone – please blame them for the mental fog from the vaccination. She honored the following writers: Clara Altimas, Nadiya Chettiar, Carly Stone, Sonja Bennett, Amelia Haller, Rebecca Kohler, Jean Kim, Barbara Mamabolo, Kat Sandler, Sophie Marsh, Zlatina Pacheva, Allan Reoch and Shebli Zarghami.

Separately, the producers have been largely silent on the whirlwind surrounding the show’s cancellation, which was announced in early March on the show’s Instagram page. “The authenticity of the narrative is at the heart of the success of Kim’s convenience. At the end of the production of season 5, our two co-creators [Ins Choi and Kevin White] confirmed that they were moving on to other projects. Considering their departure from the series, we’ve come to the difficult conclusion that we can’t deliver another season of the same heart and quality that made the series so special. “

In an interview with THR last month, Liu called the decision “treason.”

“For showrunners to say they were moving on, we always believed there were other voices of color that could fill that void and continue to create authentic stories for these characters. In 65 episodes, the characters from Appa, Umma, Janet and Jung deserved an end and a reconciliation for this family, “he said.” What hurts me more than anything is that we have built a wonderful audience that has been so supportive and excursive in their praise of the show, and we’re not in a position to give them the ending they deserve. It really sucks. That being said, I can still, in the end, be proud of our accomplishments and achievements. ”

