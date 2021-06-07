Veteran actress Tarla Joshi has passed away. Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza pay tribute

Veteran actress Tarla Joshi recently breathed her last. She is said to have suffered a heart attack. Tarla was known to have played the role of Badi Beeji on the TV show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Her co-stars, Nia Sharma, Krystle D’Souza and Anju Mahendroo paid tribute to the actress on social media and said she would always be their badi beeji.

NIA SHARMA, KRYSTLE D’SOUZA, ANJU REMEMBERING TARLA JOSHI

Nia Sharma shared a series of photos with Tarla Joshi on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a collage with her from their days Ek Hazaron Mein Mein Meri Behna Hai, the actress wrote, RIP Badi Beeji we will miss you (sic) … Sharing a group photo with Divyajyotee Sharma, Anju Mahendru and Mohit Chauhan, who were also a part of Ek Hazaaron, wrote Nia, Tarla ji, you will always be our badi beeji (sic), with several heart emojis.

Anju Mahendroo also shared a photo with Tarla Joshi and recalled how she always saw her as a mother figure. She wrote: “I will miss you, Tarlaji has always considered you as a mother !!! Rest in Eternal Peace (sic).”

Commenting on Anju’s post, Krystle D’Souza wrote: “I will miss you badi B (sic).”

ABOUT EK HAZARON MEIN MERI BEHNA HAI

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai was launched in 2011 and enjoyed two years of success. Tarla Joshi played the role of Krystle D’Souza and Nia Sharma’s great-grandmother in the soap opera. The show also starred Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon as male protagonists.

THE CAREER OF TARLA JOSHI

Tarla Joshi has also worked on shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandini. She started her career as a costume designer. Tarla has appeared in films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya, and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.

