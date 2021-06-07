Michael Franti launches the summer concert season

Michael Franti kicked off the Summer Concert Series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Kimberly Nicoletti / Daily Special

Live music is back, shouted Michael Franti to the audience Friday night at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

He had promised that live music, hugs, dancing, gathering, art and culture would return in the title song and video of his latest album, Work Hard & Be Nice, and he inaugurated it all as a refreshing torrential rain after a very, very long drought.

Michael Franti and Spearhead played hard, and the crowd ate it: few sat down during the continuous 2 hour show.

Satsang opened the night, fusing classic country and modern Americana in themes revolving around letting go and being fully present. After a few great songs, singer and guitarist Drew McManus asked everyone to throw their arms up to the sky and, with a scream, let go of whatever they no longer wanted. And they screamed. The outing sparked an almost three-hour celebration of outdoor life, love, music and dancing.

Promote the community

Michael Franti and Spearhead took to the stage with the catchy reggae beats of Just to Say I Love You. He spoke of the devastation to learn his tour was canceled for an entire month at the start of the pandemic, then launched into The Sound of Sunshine as the crowd raised their hands and leaped up and down. Throughout the night, an atmosphere of gratitude, relief, liberation and pure joy infused the Ford Amphitheater.

In his signature style of reaching out, encouraging community, and just having fun, Franti walked the aisles, across the lawn and to the top of general admission seats, singing, hugging and interacting. with the fans. To bolster the party atmosphere that everyone helped create, a group sitting on the lawn held up cards that read alternately: Love Deeper and Im Alive.

Franti also fostered a sense of community by inviting children and a few adults to the stage, including Vail Valley residents Gretchen Pleshaw and Jeff Chizmadia, who got engaged in January in Beaver Creek and picked up their marriage license hours before the Friday show. Chizmadia again offered, this time to all of Vail to be a witness.

Michael Franti invited Gretchen Pleshaw and Jeff Chizmadia, the newly engaged residents of Vail Valley, on stage Friday night during a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Christy Samuelson / Daily Special

I have attended many Michael Franti shows and have met him on several occasions, he is an incredibly loving and gentle soul, Pleshaw said. When he saw us in the audience, I pointed my ring to let him know we were engaged, and that’s how we celebrated by being surrounded by our friends and positive and amazing souls dancing to music. live. Due to COVID, we couldn’t share the (engagement) moment with our friends, and it was great to finally be with everyone and share the excitement with them. We all missed being together, dancing, kissing and celebrating in general because of COVID, so this moment was so special. I was overwhelmed with emotion and love, and it’s a moment that will forever be tattooed in our hearts. We thought it was so beyond Michael’s kind to give us this moment that we will never forget.

Emotional ranges

Sprinkled between the air, Franti reflected on the effects of the pandemic.

From a breath of a person who had the virus first, it has literally spread to (affects) every person on the planet, and I also thought, well if that’s true then maybe be that it can be true that if one person does a good thing for someone else that the same thing can happen and also spread around the world, he said, explaining how the pandemic allowed us to take the time to reflect on how we present ourselves for family, neighbors and the planet. Thank you all for being examples of this kind of love and commitment to making the world a better place for every person every day.

He choked on talking about deaths from COVID-19, including his own biological fathers. He made some in the audience cry as he performed Flower in the Gun while scrolling through a long list of mass shootings, with locations and dates, from Columbine. Then he literally got the place with more of his feel good tunes like My Lord.

Something I learned during the pandemic is that sometimes when you’re so stressed out you feel like, man, there’s nothing you have, sometimes you just gotta do something and put it all down and let it all go. You just have to go out into the woods and scream. You have to run. You have to put Michael Franti and Spearhead music really loud and jump up and down, he said, giving the audience the chance to let it all go with Lay It All Down.

All night long, the show witnessed the power of the human spirit to endure hardships and come out to the other side, singing, dancing and sharing the joy of live music.