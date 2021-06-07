Piers Morgan reignites GMB feud with Alex Beresford as he takes another hit at ‘deputy, keep up with the weather’





PIERS Morgan has rekindled his bitter feud with former Good Morning Britain co-star Alex Beresford upon his return to breakfast television. The fiery journalist appeared overnight on Australia’s Today program and called Alex “deputy, standing in the weather”. 3 Piers Morgan leaned on Alex Beresford again last night Credit: Twitter He shed light on the couple’s on-air clash earlier this year in which he stormed the set after being angered by Alex’s “personal” criticism following the interview. by Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey. “Most people think I never came back,” Piers said. “I actually came back a few minutes later and we had an interesting conversation.” Speaking to host Karl Stefanovic, he continued: “I don’t know if you have an assistant meteorologist … like that either. “I was like ‘you know what, I’ll say something I’ll regret’. 3 Alex previously called Piers following his continued criticism of Meghan Markle Credit: Company 3 Piers stormed the set and would later leave the series Credit: ITV “I don’t mind the guests piling on top of me, it’s fair play, but not friendly fire from your own team. I didn’t have that. GMB ratings have plummeted since Piers left the show in March, ironically with numbers then at an all time high. In the months that followed, 1.2 million viewers died out, and the ITV show recorded a low of 450,000 viewers last week. Piers said of the decrease: “I take no pleasure in it.” “It’s been five years since we racked up those ratings, ironically, the last day we beat the BBC, which has always been my mission. “END NOW” GMB viewers squirm over Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid’s awkward nudist cat ‘PARADISE’ Kate Garraway Forced To Leave Sick Husband At Home As She Takes Kids On Vacation TRAGIC LOSS Bafta viewers in tears as the show honors Nikki Grahame and Helen McCrory DRAMA ALERT Time distribution: who stars in the BBC One drama? SWEEP THE BAWD Sex-filled shows Normal People and I May Destroy You triumph at Baftas “In a way, I climbed the mountain, but they certainly fly very fast to the other side.” The bosses have been playing with the presentation line-up since Piers left, with Alastair Campbell, Richard Madeley and Adil Ray in partnership with Susanna. But there remains a clamor for Piers’ return amid the uncertainty. Looking ahead, Piers said timidly, “Who knows what can happen? The world is a strange thing, isn’t it? Piers Morgan leaves GMB set after Alex Beresford blows him up over Meghan Markle interview







