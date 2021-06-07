Addressing Bollywood’s obsession with Brownface

Racism in casting: the box office on political correctness

Brownface’s practice is constantly swept under the rug by celebrities and critics who shelter under the excuse of good acting, not even stopping to consider whether it is appropriate to do so in a countries where the majority of society still believe that fair is more beautiful, whether it is through what is shown on television or marriage advertisements.

The controversy over an advertisement for Fair & Lovely skin whitening cream last year reignited the color preference debate that has haunted Indian society for decades, if not centuries. While society has chased away the idea that beauty is indeed superficial, the cosmetics industry made billions, a good 100 billion INR last year, thanks to this craze for fair complexions that Indians, women and men equally, fed.

However, despite Indian celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra apologizing for being part of the Fair & Lovely campaign and Abhay Deol openly rejecting these products, Bollywood still manages to produce hit films with racist and coloristic undertones.

The brownface phenomenon is a recent term coined to symbolize fair-skinned actors whose faces are painted several shades darker. This is usually done for the purpose of representing people from poorer backgrounds, as historically, equity has been associated with upper-caste Indians. It gained attention again around 2016, when Alia Bhatt played a migrant worker in Utta Punjab. Since then there have been several more examples of this, Ranvir Singhs Ravine boy, Bhumi Pednekars Bala and most recently and perhaps most visibly, Hrithik Roshan’s absurd makeup in Super 30, all released in 2019.

Pednekar, in response to criticism, told media. When people see the film, they will understand that it doesn’t make fun of the color. I play a girl with dark colors, my character comments on the societal prejudices still very widespread in India on color.

If he comes to me with an interesting role, why won’t I? Pednekar adds.

Rather than choosing an actor with naturally darker skin, which shouldn’t be too difficult as most Indians have darker skin tones, Bollywood prefers to use brownface to portray darker and economically disadvantaged characters.

His reasoning is ridiculous, says Aasna Shah, a film enthusiast and student studying theater in Mumbai. These celebrities are on the social media bandwagon, preaching on BLM, but turn around and support what is essentially the Indian version of Blackface. Even in America, it wouldn’t be allowed now.

Shah explains that while his intention may have been laudable, what actors and producers don’t understand is that it sends the message that only light-skinned actors are worth watching on screen. .

For actors, this can be an interesting role, but for ordinary Indians who have been stripped of their worth their entire lives, it is offensive and derogatory. Of course, telling stories to these characters is crucial, but why should they? Shah said.

Sankalp Joshi, an emerging Delhi-based actor, has been part of several productions in Mumbai, for example a music video for the popular indie group Chai Meets Toast and the short film Baatein (2019), which was nominated for a Filmfare award. As an industry insider, he offers a different perspective.

I think in general our audience and our industry are racist in some way, we can’t deny that. But you have to understand that what we’re going to do will be directly proportional to what the audience wants, Joshi told Media India Group.

Joshi says he understands why producers and casting directors are often under pressure to rely on fame to sell tickets, rather than trying his luck with an unknown new actor.

In this industry, you first have to earn money to make films. And to make money, you have to take advantage of actors like Hrithik Roshan. Plus, a lot of actors are trying to change the perspective of how the audience sees them. Hrithik is known for movies like Jodhaa Akbar (2008), War (2019), Bang Bang (2014), and now because he sees the new direction Bollywood is taking and audiences are moving towards something more down to earth like what Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkumar Rao are doing, he probably wanted to try this. And when great actors step up to such roles, they make a lot of money, Joshi said.

However, these bets are not always successful, which critics say explains why more risks should be taken on actors who oppose the image of the traditional Bollywood star.

NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Super 30 only two out of five stars, saying it was a mistake for Roshan to play Patna’s awesome and economically disadvantaged math teacher, adding that the idea of ​​tanning Hrithik Roshan so that he could impersonate Anand Kumar is everything except super: it is a formula which is worth zero.

Joshi also agrees that the parts of Roshan and Pednekars were misinterpreted, but attributes this to public satisfaction rather than discrimination or an unfair hearing process within the industry.

They changed her skin color to a very strange color that was basically unnecessary. With Bhumi, she already has the image of playing down-to-earth, rooted characters, a woman you stand up against. She portrayed someone like this in Baala. They wanted to show something very current, very present, that everyone should see, but I personally think they were wrong with Bhumi. Someone more natural and with a whiter complexion would have worked better, but again it depends on the people who buy it, if Bhumi is there as opposed to a new actor that no one has heard of, more people will see the film, he said.

He explains that the Bollywood casting process is very much about image rather than just being based on raw talent.

I had to do Bandits bandits, but in the end Anand [Tiwari] wanted to do something different with the character. I kind of figured out how the auditions worked and it was fair and square. It’s less about how good an actor you are, and more about where your features meet the character as the director and writers imagine.

On a more positive note, Joshi wholeheartedly believes the industry needs to change, especially with the increase in award-winning productions on OTT platforms and a shift in what audiences prefer to watch.

I smell [different types of] actors will be chosen now because people are willing to take a chance as more and more of these projects become successful. For example, actors like Salman Khan have had their careers in decline for a few years now, as people are fed up with the same old trope. And after Covid-19, even commercial cinema will change because a lot of people watch OTT content at home, so the industry will have to reassess what’s going on, Joshi says.

As Joshi says, there is certainly potential for huge changes, and the recent success of 2021 White Tiger is a promising example. Previously praised but lesser-known actor Adarsh ​​Gourav has been hailed by critics for his perfectly nuanced portrayal of a poor driver who refuses to be beaten by the shackles of the Indian class system, and has even been nominated for the BAFTA award for Best Actor. It’s a dazzling confirmation of what the Indian film industry can achieve with the right casting choices and the right stories.

Adarsh ​​has opened up so many opportunities for everyone, it’s just great for any player to enter the industry right now. The scene is definitely changing, and there is always a better tomorrow, says Joshi.