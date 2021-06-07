Quentin Tarantino plans early retirement from Hollywood: most directors have latest horror movies

Quentin Tarantino in a recent podcast spoke about considering retirement after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood because he believes most directors make bad last movies.

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most revered film directors in the history of media across the world. His 9th directorial feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starred Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. The film received very positive reviews universally and was nominated for a total of 10 Oscars. Quentin recently appeared for a conversation on Pure Cinema Podcast, where he spoke about considering early retirement and might not even make his 10th feature film. Quentin mentioned that most directors have bad latest movies and he might want to leave on a high note.

Speaking of his thoughts on the directors’ latest films, he said, Most directors have horrible latest movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies. This is the case for most of the Golden Age directors who ended up making their last films in the late 60s and 70s and then it ended up being the case for most directors. from New Hollywood who made their last movies in the late 80s and 90s. “He added further, I mean, most of the latest directors’ movies are lousy. Maybe I shouldn’t. make another movie because I could be really happy to drop the mic. “

Quentin gave the example of director Arthur Penns and said his latest film, Penn & Teller Get Killed, is a metaphor for how lousy most of the latest films from New Hollywood directors were. He mentioned that it’s actually quite rare for a director to end their career with a good movie.

