Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino plans early retirement from Hollywood: most directors have latest horror movies
Quentin Tarantino in a recent podcast spoke about considering retirement after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood because he believes most directors make bad last movies.
Quentin Tarantino is one of the most revered film directors in the history of media across the world. His 9th directorial feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starred Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. The film received very positive reviews universally and was nominated for a total of 10 Oscars. Quentin recently appeared for a conversation on Pure Cinema Podcast, where he spoke about considering early retirement and might not even make his 10th feature film. Quentin mentioned that most directors have bad latest movies and he might want to leave on a high note.
Speaking of his thoughts on the directors’ latest films, he said, Most directors have horrible latest movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies. This is the case for most of the Golden Age directors who ended up making their last films in the late 60s and 70s and then it ended up being the case for most directors. from New Hollywood who made their last movies in the late 80s and 90s. “He added further, I mean, most of the latest directors’ movies are lousy. Maybe I shouldn’t. make another movie because I could be really happy to drop the mic. “
Quentin gave the example of director Arthur Penns and said his latest film, Penn & Teller Get Killed, is a metaphor for how lousy most of the latest films from New Hollywood directors were. He mentioned that it’s actually quite rare for a director to end their career with a good movie.
Read also | Flashback Friday: When Quentin Tarantino responded to critics’ commentary on his “borrowed and formalist” cinema
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]