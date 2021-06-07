John Oliver mocks new Warner Bros. logo Discovery, slogan – The Hollywood Reporter





John Oliver took another blow to his new corporate bosses in Sunday’s episode of Last week tonight. In his opening segment, Oliver touched on the fact that the UK plans to fully reopen later this month despite experts warning that a third wave of COVID could be underway. He showed a clip of a former chief adviser to the prime minister warning that there was “no plan” in place to deal with this crisis and quoting another expert as saying: “I think we are absolutely screwed. “. “Wow.” There is no plan, we have huge problems, I think we are completely screwed. “You don’t expect to hear such a grim assessment, unless it comes from there. ‘team behind the Fyre Festival or Warner Bros. Discovery, “said Oliver, showing off the new Warner Bros. Discovery logo, which features the tagline” The Things Dreams Are Made Of. “ He then went directly to his new parent company, calling it, as he had previously done with AT&T, “Business Daddy”. “Hello, new Business Daddy,” he said. “I just checked to say that I love the company logo you submitted this week. It sounds like the opening title of The Simpsons if the fonts weren’t found. He continued, “’The things that dreams are made of” is a quote from The Maltese Falcon on how the thing that seemed like priceless treasure was actually a worthless trash that sowed chaos and despair for everything. the world around her. Anyway, good luck with the merger, I’m sure it will be okay. Here is the new logo for Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a recently released press release. pic.twitter.com/3mbgFUvQb5 – Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) June 1, 2021 Two weeks ago, Oliver, in his opening credits, took another shot at the officials of the newly formed company. The credits showed the AT&T logo exploding into a fireball, with the words, “Hope the new rich and different idiots don’t screw this up” and “Corporate Parent” underneath. Over the years, Oliver’s host has taken several photos of HBO’s parent company, AT&T, which he condescendingly calls “Business Daddy,” and has often made fun of what he calls his. “terrible” service. He also took hits at AT&T during a segment on robocalls and started a rant about support of “white nationalist” Steve King. Earlier this month, AT&T and Discovery Inc. unveiled their plans to merge their media and entertainment assets in an agreement that will bring together cable networks such as CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel; the Warner Bros. film studio ; and HBO Max and Discovery + streaming services. general manager of discovery David Zaslav will lead the merged company as CEO.







