Members of BTS RMs Bicycle Songs Lyrics Explored Fans call the new song a masterpiece!





BTSs RM released their new song Bicycle on Sunday June 6 and the fans are already in love with it. Here is the English version of RM Bicycles words! BTS member RM surprised his fans with a brand new song! Bicycle which released on Sunday is the first 26-year-old solo track since the release of his mono playlist project in 2018. The audio for the new song was posted to YouTube yesterday and it already has over 5 million views. Ever since RM released his new song Bicycle, BTS fans keep talking about it. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BTS RMs Bicycle English songs Lyrics explored! While RM sings parts of the song in English, the majority is in Korean. The BTS member sings selective lines in English in various verses of the song. In verse 1 there is I wanna keep the bass low followed by I don’t see any open cars, no open bars. Post the chorus in the middle of the song, there are more lyrics in English. Verse 2 has Feel the roof, feel the truth. RM new song Bicycle was produced, written alongside singer-songwriter John Eun. Many ARMY members may recall that last year RM provided backing vocals to the Johns Hope song. Bicycles chill summer vibe makes non-Korean speakers curious about what her lyrics mean in English. Fans can listen to the song on BTS Soundcloud. Here are some RM Bicycles English lyrics Verse 1 I wanna keep the bass low

My mind is already in weekend mode

I don’t see any open cars, no open bars

It’s not bad, I’m all alone on this road

People’s minds float like an island

The night that might never come

Walk and roll across the horizon

At the vanishing point that we have chosen Chorus If you’re sad let’s ride a bike

Let’s put the wind under our feet

Oh let’s ride a bike

With arms open freely < style="display:block;padding-top:158.2689%;"/> Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins via Getty Images The inspiration of BTS RM behind the lyrics of Bicycles About BTS blog page, the singer spoke about the idea behind his new tune. Opening up about his motivations behind the track, RM said the upcoming BTS 2021 FESTA motivated him to go ahead and make this song. He revealed that in February and March of this year he had spent time riding a bike and the idea of ​​the song hit him. He revealed that one of his favorite artistsSungsic Moon is the cover of the song. His love for bikes is reflected in the song lyrics as he talks about doing it with open arms when you’re feeling sad. Fans react to RMs Bicycle One fan said, I can’t pass this masterpiece. A second fan wrote: Thanks for the RM bike it’s touching, therapeutic and refreshing just like the vibe you get when you ride the bike. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Thanks for “biking” RM, it’s touching, therapeutic and refreshing just like the vibe you get when you cycle pic.twitter.com/K1g91zz9YJ Mirailie (@taettboki) June 7, 2021 This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> “If we’re sad, let’s cycle. Let’s put the wind under our two feet” -RM According to Jaime Wassman, the bicycle symbolizes freedom and the ability to choose where to go. Let’s ride a bike with RM and free ourselves in this cruel world.@BTS_twt (@Taeliciouz_) June 7, 2021 This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Am I the only one when I listen to rm’s bike I feel like I’m on the bus and then it rains pic.twitter.com/HtFXiTwPL5 yungerine (@daren_minseok) June 7, 2021 In other news, Camila Cabello’s beach photos explored – Singer enjoys Miami with Shawn Mendes







