Entertainment
Joaquin Phoenix hopes his son River will be vegan but won’t impose beliefs
Joaquin Phoenix has revealed that he won’t force his son River to be vegan during a candid discussion about parenting.
The award-winning actor, who has been on a vegan diet since the age of three, explained that while he hopes his nine-month-old son, whom he shares with Rooney Mara, will follow in his footsteps, he won’t impose his convictions. on him.
Speaking to Sunday opening hours about the little one he shares with his fiancee Rooney Mara, he said: I am not going to impose my belief on my child. I don’t think this is true. I will educate him on reality.
I’m not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonalds has a Happy Meal because there’s nothing fucking happy about that meal.
He added: I’m not going to tell him it’s OK to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say oink oink oink and moo moo moo, and not tell him that’s it. what a hamburger. So, I’m not going to perpetuate the lie, but I’m not going to force him to be vegan either. I will support him. This is my plan.
Rounding up his Best Actor Oscar for Joker last year, the 46-year-old used his acceptance speech to campaign against animal injustices around the world.
Reflecting on the speech, Joaquin, a member of Peta and In Defense of Animals, admitted that he was full of fear but felt like he had no choice but to speak out.
Speaking at the Oscars 2020, the talented actor said: We have become very disconnected [from] the natural world.
We feel we have the right to artificially inseminate a cow. And when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even if her cries of anguish are undeniable, then we take her milk which is intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereals.
Recalling what inspired him to change his diet so young, Joaquin told Collider in 2018: Really, it was seeing these fish get killed when I was on a boat as a kid.
I guess to stun them they threw them against the side of the boat. I just had a strong and deep reaction. It was like a real injustice
I do not know how to explain it. I think it made me suspicious and angry and scared of humans, humanity.
Joaquin added: I just thought it was such a crass abuse of power in a way. I think at that point we knew we weren’t going to eat meat anymore. We said to our parents, why didn’t you tell us? It became very clear that we were not going to eat meat anymore.
