Who is Dick Van Dykes’ wife? Actor honored at the Kennedy Center!





Dick Van Dyke was honored at the Kennedy Center and fans celebrated him on social media. Here’s a look at who his wife is as we explore her personal life. On June 6, Dyke was honored at the Kennedy Center along with Garth Brooks, Joan Baez, Debbie Allen and Midori. Over the years, the actor made a name for himself in the industry and he was ultimately honored for his contribution. Following this news, Dyke also started appearing on Twitter as people praised him on social media. < style="display:block;padding-top:149.9268%;"/> Photo by Paul Morigi / Getty Images Who is Dick Van Dykes’ wife? Dyke is married to makeup artist Arlene Silver. The couple married in 2012 and have had a happy married life ever since. However, their relationship has always been scrutinized for their 46-year age gap. Despite this, the pair stayed next to each other. In fact, Dyke and Arlene have always expressed their love for each other. The couple met when Arlene was working as a makeup artist at the SAG Awards. Speaking of their meeting, she mentionned: I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile. Just as I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, hello, I’m Dick. The first thing I asked him was, weren’t you inMary poppins? Arlene admitted that they became friends quickly, but it took a while for them to turn their friendship into romance. It recalled: I hadn’t really realized how powerful the relationship was becoming. I would come but I didn’t want to disturb him, I guess. He’s got so many people around him that I didn’t want to be intrusive, so I’d just say I’ll come after work and have a nice dinner, and it turns out he’s been looking forward to it all day. Even though people have questioned their age gap, the couple have proven that love has no number. Dick Van Dyke honored at Kennedy Center On June 6, Dyke was honored at the Kennedy Center. Speaking of being honored, Dyke said: This is not a public vote. They vote for the best artists of the real class. They choose the artists and they certainly chose the right ones. He also reflected on the dances that took place during the event. He said: There were great dancers tonight. They were doing dance numbers that I couldn’t have done. I’m glad I didn’t have this choreographer. It blew me away. All of these numbers have reminded me of how much fun I have had over the years. I didn’t work for a living. They paid me to play. Everything I did, I just enjoyed it. The video ended with Dyke admitting he was so happy to have been honored. In other news, what was TB Joshua’s net worth? Nigerian pastor dies at 57

