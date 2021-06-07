“I May Destroy You” wins British Academy TV awards





I May Destroy You won two main awards at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards, in a ceremony that honored television that addressed issues ranging from sexual consent to racism

LONDON – I May Destroy You won two main awards at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards, in a ceremony that recognized television for tackling difficult issues including sexual consent and racism. The drama about a woman struggling with the aftermath of sexual assault was named best mini-series, while creator and star Michaela Coel took home the award for best actress. Coel dedicated the award to Intimacy Shows Director Ita OBrien for making the space safe to create physical, emotional and professional boundaries so that we can work on exploitation, loss of respect, l ‘abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process. Paul Mescal was named best actor for Irish love story Normal People in a live ceremony on Sunday with a limited and socially distant audience. The trophy for Best Supporting Actress went to Rakie Ayola for Anthony, a drama based on the death of a black British teenager in a racist attack in 2005. Malachi Kirby was named Best Supporting Actor for Small Ax, the director of the Steve McQueens series on the British West Indian community. from the 1960s to the 1980s. Sitting in Limbo, inspired by the true story of longtime British residents of the Caribbean facing eviction from the government, was named Best Single Drama. Thriller Save Me Too won the BAFTA for Best Drama Series. A tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement by the dance troupe Diversity on Britains Got Talent was named the must-see moment of the year, chosen by the public. The routine which included a man in police uniform kneeling over another dancer drew both praise and thousands of complaints from the broadcasting regulator. Troop member Ashley Banjo thanked supporters and said people who complained about the routine have shown the truth. You showed exactly why this performance, this moment, was necessary, he said.

