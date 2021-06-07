Thousands of people attend the very first Greenwood Pride

Connect with us

Greenwood attended their first Pride event.

Craig Park, in the heart of downtown Greenwood, came to life on Saturday afternoon. Crowds of people wearing rainbow-colored outfits, accessories and pride flags filled a small parking lot where the city’s first-ever block party was held.

Community members of all ages, from Greenwood and Indianapolis, showed up to visit the various vendors, eat and enjoy the shows. Organizers said about 3,000 people attended the five-hour event on Saturday.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers kicked off the festivities with a speech at the opening ceremony. He pointed out that almost a year ago, he spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally in the city. Greenwood strives to be an open and tolerant community, he said.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers and organizers cut the ribbon to launch Greenwood's first Pride event. Émilie Ketterer | Daily newspaper
“The term Pride is part of the motto of the Town of Greenwood, and this event aligns with our values,” said Myers. “Being here today for the inaugural Greenwood Pride event is an important milestone that I will not forget.

Myers has many people close to him who are members of the LGBTQ community, and he is happy the community has a place to celebrate the pride in Greenwood, he said.

“It’s good that they can finally feel comfortable putting this in place in our community. There are a lot of different opinions, but Greenwood is a community that is open to everyone. We love everyone, no matter their race, religion or sexual orientation, ”Myers said.

For many Greenwood residents, this was their first time attending a Pride event. Bella Suiters, a student at Greenwood Community High School, was thrilled to experience pride for the first time in her hometown.

Suiters is a member of LGB Teens, a school club for teens in the LGBTQ community. She was working at the stand on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s great for me because I see people in my town who support or are part of the community,” Suiters said. “There are a lot more people than I thought, which makes me so amazing.”

Greenwood resident Kendra Smith Crouch was also a debutante.

” It was time. It’s awesome, ”Smith Crouch said. “There is a wide range of people here which is great.

People dressed as Star Wars characters pose for photos at Greenwood Pride on Saturday. Émilie Ketterer | Daily newspaper
A variety of kiosks filled the parking lot representing different local businesses and organizations, including the Johnson County Public Library, Adult and Children’s Health, and Coffee Junkees. Bud and Bloom Flowerist gave away free rainbow roses.

Hoosier Brewing Company, one of the main sponsors, served beer and cocktails. And for the kids, they could get their faces painted or listen to stories read by local drag queens on stage.

All proceeds raised were donated to Trinity Haven, an Indianapolis nonprofit that provides transitional housing support and placement to LGBTQ youth and local young adults at risk of homelessness. The exact amount that was raised was not available on Sunday afternoon.

A late afternoon drag show was the main event. Drag performers from central Indiana wowed the excited Greenwood Pride crowd with lip-syncing routines that also included dancing and a few acrobatic tricks.

Kendra Stone, the host and performer of the show, told the crowd she was in awe of the excitement of the city’s first pride.

“You showed up… for your first pride,” Stone said.

John Michael Jones, a Greenwood Pride organizer, was filled with emotion late Saturday. He founded Greenwood Pride two years ago with Heather and Matthew Smith, and neither of them expected him to reach that level, he said.

A longtime resident of Greenwood, Jones is happy to finally have a space for the LGBTQ community in the city.

“Greenwood 30 years ago is not the Greenwood we have today. To be able to see everything that happened today and see everyone who has come is so exciting, ”Jones said.

A beagle named Ginger wears a Pride bandana at Greenwood Pride on Saturday. Émilie Ketterer | Daily newspaper
Next, Greenwood Pride plans to host other events throughout the year, including a zombie walk and a Christmas show, Jones said.

“I don’t want Greenwood to continue to have that reputation that it had in the past,” Jones said. “I think today we’ve proven that Greenwood is a better place to be, no matter who you are, what color you are, who you love.”

