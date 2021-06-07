Kevin Can F- – – The actor himself said callous lines that I hated

Sitcom TV generally follows a similar trend in scripts and scenarios where mediocre men are centered at the expense of women playing their wives.

But what if the TV sitcom wife lashes out and has a visceral reaction to being the butt of so many jokes?

Kevin Can F- – – Himself, an AMC series that airs June 13 on the AMC + streaming service and June 20 on AMC, aims to reverse a long-standing trend.

Most classic sitcoms have a schlubby husband [like the one] played by myself who followed his hijinks throughout his day, said Eric Petersen, from the Chicago area, who plays Kevin McRoberts, the doofus husband. And a lot of times the sitcom woman will say, Oh honey, and roll her eyes and go into the kitchen and then we don’t see her for two, three, four scenes. On our show, as soon as she enters the kitchen, she is the heroine of our story.

There is no trail of laughter and there are not as many jokes, rather it is about the reality of what she is going through in her life and how living in a world dominated by Male-centric jokes can have a huge impact on a person.

Tired wife Allison McRoberts is played by Emmy winner Annie Murphy for playing Alexis Rose on Schitts Creek.

Petersen, who grew up in Carol Stream and attended Glenbard North High School, says the variety of single and multi-camera camera angles show how the Murphys character navigates the nuances of a stereotypical bride on a sitcom.

I definitely see sitcoms a little differently, said Petersen. I think this show really encourages our audience to take a step back and say, what have you been laughing at for 60, 70 years on TV? It doesn’t mean that we can’t do sitcoms anymore or that we can’t do good multi-camera sitcoms anymore, it just means that we need writers who write characters that are a little more multidimensional and maybe not too. stereotypical.

And the script, says Petersen, shows just how problematic the behavior of his characters is.

There were times I would say lines like this Kevin McRoberts character that I hated, and I really didn’t want to say it, Petersen said. [Writers] made sure to put lines here and there that highlighted just how disdainful Kevin’s character really is of his wife. He’s not physically abusive towards her, but he tests her emotionally and doesn’t really care what she wants, what she needs or what she says. He lives in his own world with his own issues that he’s trying to solve, and his wife Allison is right there to meet his needs.

Petersen said he hoped the TV and film industry would take notice and make systemic changes.

One of my heroes is Jackie Gleason, and I’ve watched every episode of Honeymooners, Petersen said. Obviously when you say things like, you’re going to the moon !, threatening to hit his wife when I was much younger and more naive, I didn’t think about it at all. Now I’m like, Wow, that’s a terrible way to talk to your wife and your partner in life.

If you go back and watch almost any sitcom in the past 50 or 60 years, you’ll see [abusive dialogue] everywhere once you look for it. And so hopefully our show points out that it was. As the industry progresses, it will take steps to [correct] this.

And what does Petersens retort to people who might say that Kevin Can F- – – Himself is in tune with the cancellation culture?

Hope they empathize with the fact that, Oh, wow. Yes, what we just laughed at two minutes ago might not have been as funny as we thought or maybe we should have thought about how it actually affects someone else, a said Petersen. What i hope people get out of [the show] is a deeper sense of empathy. I think sitcoms reflect the times and always have been. This is why they feel safe, familiar and comfortable. And hopefully if the world that’s currently back to people reflected, that thinking will lead to conversation.

Although he lives in California, Petersen keeps Chicago close to his heart and his daughter, Sophie, was born at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Womens Hospital while he was in the city with a tour of Shrek: The Musical.

Most of the things in my house have Chicago flags, and most of my clothes are Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks shirts that I wear on a daily basis, Petersen said. I am so proud to be of [Chicago]. And, in all honesty, the reason I didn’t move to Chicago as an actor right after college was that I knew if I did, I would never be able to leave because I love the city so much.