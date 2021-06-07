Marvel’s Space Stone tears its new carrier apart

As Marvel’s new Infinity Stones saga begins, Iron Man discovers that the Space Stone is tearing his new carrier apart from within.

After catching up with fellow Marvel hero Miles Morales, Iron Man narrowly missed a major warning sign as the “Infinite Destines” crossover turns udnerway. After learning what the young Spider-Man went through while in the “care” of the Evaluator, Tony Stark was furious, equating Miles’ experience with his time in captivity. While Tony believed he deserved what had happened to him in that cave, Miles being held captive like this was unacceptable to him.

But in Iron Man Annual # 1, Stark’s rage caused him to miss the fact that the Evaluator’s minion, Quantum, is in fact bound to the Space Stone. And it seems to tear him apart.

Ironically, Quantum was the last obstacle to getting closer to the Assessor. Iron Man had entered with guns but was taken aback by Quantum’s abilities. Miles had warned him that Quantum was able to teleport, but he didn’t go into details. Iron Man had most likely planned a villain who would teleport him to a different space. What he was instead was a much more versatile villain who could teleport parts of his body to different areas, which meant he could pass Tony’s armor while maintaining a safe distance.

This should have been Tony’s first clue as to the true nature of Quantum’s abilities. However, he was so disoriented that Quantum managed to teleport him through the Evaluator’s Test Maze. Iron Man made his way and his next turn with Quantum went much easier. He took a few hits, but managed to negate Quantum’s abilities with, quite appropriately, quantum entanglement. He then knocked out Quantum before moving on to assessor. But that may have been his biggest blunder. Iron Man had taken the time to figure out how to cancel Quantum’s powers, but not where they came from. If he had, he might have realized that Quantum was being powered by one of the most dangerous objects in the universe: the Space Stone.

While Iron Man missed the mark on this, the issue offered new insight into Quantum and the Assessor’s relationship and why the former is employed by a villain like him.

Once the reviewer supported himself after Iron Man left, Quantum appeared to collapse in agony. The appraiser inferred that Quantum believed that the appraiser’s “capture” meant that their contract was void, suggesting that Quantum had voluntarily entered into it. The reason was clear when he ripped off his suit.

Like Star and the Reality Stone, Quantum is physically linked to the Space Stone, but it had a negative effect on his body, literally tearing him to pieces as his power burned in his chest. The Evaluator continued through Quantum’s agony, stating that he would maintain his end of their contract to help Quantum remove the Stone from space, but only after the Evaluator had finished collecting the relevant data. But even though it was only a brief moment, it gave massive context to Quantum and how it got here.

First, it is clear that Quantum does not want power. He’s overpowered it to a certain degree of freedom, but it causes him severe pain, possibly even slowly consuming his body. This led to a desperation that convinced him to join the assessor in the faint hope that he could withdraw it. And her status as the new host of the Space Stone continues the trend of the Infinity Stones to bond with their wearers. But Quantum’s situation shows that this can lead to negative consequences for the wearer’s body. If this is the case, then it is possible that the three remaining stones are causing untold problems for their future hosts.

