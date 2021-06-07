Ryan Reynolds opens up about fighting anxiety for his three daughters | Entertainment





Ryan Reynolds says he’s openly discussed his battle with anxiety for his daughters. The “Deadpool” star previously revealed he has “anxiety” “issues” and is “quite depressed”. And the 44-year-old actor insisted it was his responsibility to show his offspring – James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, born in October 2019 – that there was a “space “to be” anxious, sad and angry “. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, she said: “Partly because I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what that is. is to be sad and model what it is to be anxious, or angry. That there is room for all of these things. “ On the importance of not being silent about mental health, the father of three added: “So I think when people talk about it, I don’t necessarily dwell on it or complain about it, but I think it’s important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of frees others. “ In 2018, Ryan revealed that he needed to exercise every day to get rid of his “demons”, otherwise he started to feel “a little bit disappointed”. He admitted, “I tend to be pretty depressed and I have issues with anxiety and things like that. “[I exercise every day] otherwise, I’m starting to be a little disappointed. “For me, it’s more psychological. Exercise is a way to kick these demons out.” But Ryan credits his anxiety for fueling his creativity. He said, “I don’t wish that on anyone, but anxiety is also great fuel. I mean, my God, it’s the anti-convenience pill, but it’s also something you have to deal with. “ The “Proposal” star has felt “nervous” with anxiety since childhood, which is in part due to the “complicated” and “fractured” relationship he had with his late father, whom he described. as “a former cop, former boxer, full-time landmine”. He said: “My dad was a tough guy. He was good in a lot of ways too, but he was tough on us. “It’s not supposed to be a bloody story – everyone carries their own bag of rocks and I’m no different in that regard – but growing up in my house it has never been relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I have dealt with anxiety in different ways. “

