Isabelle Kaif was in the spotlight mainly because of her sister Katrina Kaif. But she is a beautiful girl. Earlier this year, she made her Bollywood debut with It’s time to dance.

Isabelle Kaif blessed our Monday morning with a lovely photo of herself in a white bikini top as she was seen sunbathing. She looked fresher than ever and ready to beat the heat with her lovely look.

Earlier last month, Isabelle opened up about how Katrina had helped her convince their parents to allow Isabelle to make her Bollywood debut and how she used to be compared to her sister.

On the work side, Isabelle Kaif will be the next star with Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

