The office sector is riddled with question marks in the wake of the pandemic, and many markets are reporting a sharp decline in rental activity, but Hollywood owners are still seeing the demand. BLT Enterprises, owner of office space in the market, says tech-driven entertainment companies, also known as techtainment, are still actively renting space. With production in Hollywood and other areas of Los Angeles responsible for a significant amount of direct and indirect employment, we expect the creative office to thrive with demand from diverse tenants, as long as the major players stay on the job. market, Bernard Huberman, founder and president of BLT Enterprises, tells GlobeSt.com. BLT entered the Hollywood market a year before the pandemic in response to growing demand from tech entertainment companies, and specifically invested in production studios and sound stages. It currently has 200,000 square feet of office and development space that could accommodate an additional 450,000 square feet of creative office space. So far, he has not changed his strategy in the market due to the pandemic. As some companies have moved to more virtual models, many have realized how essential continuous in-person collaboration is to their business, Huberman explains. The good news is that several upward office trends before the pandemic are well suited for ensuring the safety, health and comfort of employees in the future. However, BLT has made some changes to meet the new health and safety needs that arose during the pandemic. As part of recent and current renovations and construction, we have implemented several COVID-aware upgrades, Huberman explains. This includes the installation of the highest quality HVAC systems, as well as contactless doors and accessories. We are also increasing the ability of tenants and guests to avoid elevators and narrow hallways where possible. Outdoor spaces have also become more important. Outdoor amenity spaces will become a bigger selling point in the future, as they will be used more frequently for lunches, socializing and even team meetings, says Huberman. Developers and homeowners will likely place more emphasis on attractive landscaping, comfortable outdoor furniture, and unique touches like exterior murals. While BLT continues to experience strong demand, overall the Los Angeles office market is Pain. A report released earlier this year by Savills said office rentals totaled just 10 million square feet last year, the lowest in 20 years. Since 2019, office rental is down 44%.

