The big screen is back and how high they’ll be!







Alexandria, VA – It’s been over a year with dark theaters. What better way to celebrate the return of theaters and the Great White Way than the screen adaptation of Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Mirandas In the heights? Originally scheduled for June 26, 2020, the release has been officially delayed for one year (pandemic, you know) until June 18. But due to public praise following the trailer’s March release, director Jon M. Chu happily announced the new release date a week earlier than later, June 11. In the heights, Lin-Manuals 2008 hit Broadway production preceding Hamilton won 13 Tony nominations with four wins, including Best Musical. The setting is the Washington Heights neighborhood on Manhattan’s predominantly Dominican Upper West Side for three summer days during a blackout. Thought West Side Story meets Hamilton complemented by the opulence of Crazy Rich Asians and you will be eager to watch this movie regardless of the plot. Wounds and beatings everywhere In the heights are not dealt with fists or knives, dueling pistols or cannon fire, but everyday events are fighting for acceptance, love and a better way of life. There is a crush. There is a cursed love. There is betrayal at the opera and incomprehension. And there is dancing! A fabulous and supercharged dance. The original music and lyrics for the Lin-Manuel Mirandas Broadway production are covered in collaboration with Quiara Alegria Hudes, who wrote the playbook, provided the screenplay, and produced with Miranda. The adaptation to the screen does not deviate far from the theatrical production. The cast is sort of a Hamilton / Heights reunion with Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega (the role created by Lin-Manuel), Miranda as Mr. Piragero, Vanessa Hudgins as Gigi and a Christopher Jackson cameo. It’s nice to see Jimmy Smits back on screen, big or small like Kevin Rosario. Marc Anthony makes an appearance that is no longer a surprise as Mr. De La Vega, completing a cast of hundreds. The movie was shot in Z Heights, giving it an authentic and current feel. You can feel the heat. In New York’s Hispanic neighborhoods, especially in the summer, there is a palpable party feeling all around. The colors are more vivid. The pace is lighter. The scents and sounds are vibrant, exotic, seductive. The vitality of music and rhythm is in the air. In the hands of Jon M. Chu, this party has only just begun. Then the lights go out. And the dreams begin. Usnavi, owner of a first generation New York bodega, wants to return to his roots in the Dominican Republic. Kevin’s car service is a working but not satisfactory business. Ninas’ summer vacation at Stanford turns out not to be what she expected. Lives and loves are derailed. And unpredictably, they change lanes. Most. Hunting for dreams is a must for these DREAMERS. It is a mandate to imagine a better life, an ideal world. To be successful is to be seen. Be real. On these blocks, you can’t take two steps without hitting someone’s big plans. Plan to absolutely see in the heights. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max. You will want to dance. To raise your voice. So make some noise tonight. Have a little joy tonight. It’s summer in the city. And the movies are baaaaaack! ICYMI: Follow Robert Berrys’ epic musical journey







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos