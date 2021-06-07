Clowns used to teach children about landmine safety | Entertainment

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) A Bozeman-based artist and nonprofit leader with a penchant for red noses has partnered with a landmine safety group to create videos, GIFs and games to educate children on the dangers of landmines.

Naomi Shafer, resident of Bozeman and Executive Director of Clowns Without Borders, is part of an international team of artists and educators creating landmine safety videos in four countries.

Clowns Without Borders, a non-profit organization that performs in refugee camps, conflict zones and natural disaster sites around the world, works with the Mines Advisory Group to create online content to reach the public after the in-person events stop due to the pandemic.

Mines Advisory Group is a humanitarian and advocacy organization that works around the world to find and remove landmines and unexploded bombs. The two organizations have teamed up to create culturally informed videos in Iraq, Lebanon, Somalia and Vietnam.

The groups aim to reach more than 9 million people with digital messages in the four countries, said Shafer, who is also a teacher at 406 Circus.

With the pandemic, the Mines Advisory Group had to limit its in-person mining education programs. The partnership will use artists from Clowns Without Borders to create interactive and educational programs for children, Shafer told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

MAG estimates that half of the victims of landmines and unexploded bombs worldwide are children.

Children are naturally curious. While this is a nice quality, it can be dangerous in areas known to have landmines, Shafer said.

“How can we teach this essential information without stopping their feeling of being children and exploring? ” she said.

One of the best ways for kids to learn something is to make it age-appropriate, fun, and empathy-based, Shafer said.

To make videos and games effective, they target that feeling you get when you watch a horror movie, when you want to say to the character, “No, don’t do that!”

In this case, the message isn’t to touch an unfamiliar object, stay on a well-worn path, and go tell an adult, Shafer said.

The groups are in a testing phase to determine the best means of disseminating information in each of the countries. They created different versions of games and videos to see what is most effective for the target audience, mainly 13-18 year old boys. They are rolling it out in stages in each country for the year and will start comparing results between countries in November, Shafer said.

“We have held workshops with MAG staff to find out what is funny and what does not work,” she said.

The in-person performances and workshops that Clowns Without Borders has always organized have also been affected by the pandemic.

“The pandemic has been difficult,” Shafer said. “My job is to bring together groups of people who don’t know each other and create a sense of community.”

In these communities there can be a lot of trauma, so Shafer’s goal for in-person events and workshops is for people to be able to make eye contact with each other and be “open to positive interaction.”

“It doesn’t cost much to smile at your neighbor,” she said.

While many organizations have been able to move their work online, this hasn’t always been an option for Clowns Without Borders, with many of its audiences not having easy access to the internet, Shafer said.

Clowns Without Borders and MAG have collaborated a few times since 2014. More recently, the US section partnered with Clown Me In, an organization based in Lebanon, to teach mine safety messages through a series of performances in direct to Myanmar.