Sara Sharma Alleges Mohit Raina Will Kill Himself, Actor Complains

Sara Sharma had previously claimed that Mohit Raina’s life was in danger. Now the actor has filed a lawsuit against her and three other people in Mumbai
Sara Sharma had alleged that Mohit Raina’s life was in danger.
Mohit Raina, famous actor of Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, has filed a complaint against actress Sara Sharma and her three associates at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. A few days ago, a shocking claim was made on social media that the actor’s life was in danger. Sara Sharma, the self-proclaimed self-proclaimed supporter of Mohit Raina, has also launched a Mohit Bachao campaign on social media.
MOHIT RAINA MAKES A CASE AGAINST SARA SHARMA
Sara Sharma had claimed that Mohit’s life was in danger and that he was likely to commit suicide like Sushant Singh Rajput. However, over time, Mohit and his family came forward and said he was fine. After the incident, the actor reached Borivali Court in Mumbai, which asked the relevant police to record their response and investigate. According to the complaint, Goregaon police recorded Mohit’s statement and filed a complaint against Sara Sharma and her associates Parveen Sharma, Ashiv Sharma and Mithilesh Tiwari. The police registered a case of criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding a ransom against the four.
Speaking of this, Mohit Raina said, “I confirm that I am currently involved in a legal battle. I preferred a trial as well as an FIR in this case. Bombay, I will not be able to comment on the details of this matter. Thank you for your patience and support. “
ABOUT MOHIT RAINA AND SARA SHARMA
Mohit Raina made his acting debut with Meher in 2005. He gained popularity after his performance on the TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. He also played Emperor Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He made his digital debut with the web series Kaafir, opposite Dia Mirza. Mohit has also worked in Bollywood films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and the Netflix drama Mrs Serial Killer. He also toured for Shiddat alongside Diana Penty. Sara Sharma is a film actress, who has worked primarily in the Telugu film industry.
