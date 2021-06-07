General Mills Launches New Loki Charms “Mischievous” Cereal





The God of Mischief is back, but this time he doesn’t run away with the Tesseract and causes a bit of chaos in the timeline. Instead, he’s having breakfast and shapeshifting a morning favorite to be, well, playful. General Mills is releasing a mischievously delicious new form of the beloved Lucky Charms cereal, Loki Charms, just in time for the release of Marvel Studios’ latest series on Disney +, Loki, which begins Wednesday, June 9. Loki Charms cereal is truly an exclusive affair. Only 3,500 boxes of Loki Charms will be available for Cereal and Marvel fans to purchase at MaliciouslyDelicious.com starting at 11 a.m.ET on Wednesday, June 9 to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney +. Each box of Loki Charms will cost $ 8 and the price includes shipping. Fans wanting early access to Loki Charms can head to MaliciouslyDelicious.com to crack an encryption code left to fans. The first 1,000 who guess the code will bet on early access to limited-time grain before it opens to the public. The new Loki Charms cereal is just the latest cereal linked to the General Mills film. In April, the grain farmer also released a new Ghostbusters grain ahead of the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: the afterlife. This cereal features fruity-tasting sweet corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. Fans of 1980s Ghostbusters Cereal will recognize the similarities in the packaging, although it doesn’t look like the packaging for this new version is glowing in the dark. In Marvel Studios Loki, Loki is reprising his role as God of Mischief for a new series taking place after Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing, and Michael Waldron is chief writer. Tom Hiddleston leads the series as the titular villain. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Loki debuts Wednesday, June 9 on Disney +. You can get your hands on Loki Charms by visiting MaliciouslyDelicious.com at 11 am on June 9 while stocks last. Are you excited about Marvel Studios’ Loki? Will you try to get your hands on a box of Loki Charms? Let us know in the comments and if to get ready for all things Loki ahead of the series premiere on Wednesday, be sure to check out ComicBook CRAM!

