The voice actor started from ‘Mr. Love Queen’s Choice ‘for calling Taiwan a country | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An American actor was fired from a Chinese phone game on Friday, June 4 for saying Taiwan is a country. On June 3, Johah Scott, well known for his work on “Beastars”, “Love Alarm” and “One Punch Man”, posted a tweet mentioning that Taiwan is a country. In retaliation, the Chinese mobile game company Papergames announced on June 4 that it would end its cooperation with Scott on the game “Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice”. In the statement, which has since been deleted, the company accused Scott of posting an article online with “incorrect facts with which we disagree,” according to a Reddit mega thread. He said that “after much consideration” the company has chosen to sever ties with Scott. Papergames pledged to remove all vocal content from Scott, who played the character of Victor (), and replace him with another actor. Indeed, the lines were removed from the game within seven hours of publication, reported. Anime news network. To show their solidarity with Scott, voice actors Sean Chiplock and Joe Zieja announced the same day that they would be ending their participation in the game. Chiplock has said he will be leaving the game “unless Jonah is reinstated as a Victor “. Chiplock vowed that he would not “participate in the censorship and the strong arming” of his fellow actors simply to point out a “Google-able fact”. Zieja claimed that Taiwan’s status as a country had nothing to do with the contracts they had signed and that “punishing talent for political interference from your benefactors” was an unreasonable demand. On June 5, Scott posted an apology on his Twitter page in which he said he regretted expressing “divergent views on important political matters in such an impetuous manner.” He then apologized to his colleagues and partners who could have been impacted. “Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice” is a dating simulator and visual novel app that gives players the ability to text, chat and call the main characters. The game has attracted millions of young Chinese women since its launch in December 2017 because it gives them the thrill of dating “without all the risks, potential humiliation, tragedies and comedies,” according to the American author of Chinese origin. Joy Chen. Hey gang: I didn’t want to express differing opinions on important political issues in such a brash, sorry way. I also want to apologize to my colleagues and partners who may have been affected. – Jonah ‘Kickflip Muscle Dad’ Scott, … (@ImMrTransistor) June 4, 2021







