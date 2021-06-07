Before the death of Sushant Singh Rajputs, Vivek Oberoi denounces Bollywood for not having accepted its faults | Entertainment News





It’s been almost a year since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the industry, sparking a discussion about how Bollywood works. But actor Vivek Oberoi believes the industry is unable to take criticism. In fact, he wonders why this reluctance to accept flaws and flaws. We have our good side, but we refuse to recognize our bad side. For an individual, industry or fraternity to flourish, you have to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain, our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry, Oberoi stresses and adds: But we have a bit of the syndrome. ostrich. Because we do not recognize that the hamari mein kuch gadbad hai industry. Referring to the death of Rajputs, Oberoi tells us, Last year there was a major tragedy in our industry. Then nobody really, really wanted to admit that there was something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to erase it from the ke ek hogaya incident. After Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year, several talking points emerged, from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood. The unanswered question is whether this triggered the wheel of change. Whether it’s a big star or a small actor, when we lose people because of an unfortunate incident, it should lead to soul-searching, says the 44-year-old. And his absence remains Oberois’ biggest complaint about the industry, which he joined in 2002. There are a lot of things in the industry that I am proud of. But there are also things that I’m not proud of, and we should be able to talk about them openly. I don’t know why we’re afraid to talk about it openly, says the Shooting in Lokhandwala (2007) actor. Speaking of the change he wants to see in the industry, he shares: We should accept criticism as we take love and appreciation. We should be able to accept it with the same spirit. We need to realize and recognize our mistakes. This is the first step towards change, he concludes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos