Who is the voice actor behind Jerry Smith on ‘Rick and Morty’?

A trailer has finally been released for Rick and morty season five, teasing that we’ll finally get some burning questions answered. Which Beth is a clone, will the evil Morty reappear and what exactly is in Rick’s vial? Rick and morty has been one of the most popular cartoons on Adult Swim, and even though new seasons don’t come fast enough for most fans, no one wants to miss new episodes when they come out.

Although everyone has been talking about the characters in Rick and Morty, there’s one character that’s always overlooked, Jerry. But Jerry plays an important role in Rick and Morty as the butt of Rick’s jokes and the inept father figure of the family. It’s easy to forget that Jerry exists even with so many interesting characters, but he’s a crucial part of the cast and moves a lot of the action.

What is the premise of “Rick and Morty”?

Rick and morty are the adventures of the smartest man in the world, Rick Sanchez, and his cautious grandson Morty. They are often caught in ridiculous situations such as venturing out with inane superheroes, dealing with alien parasites that evolve from your memories, or exploring a theme park inside someone’s body. Rick is portrayed as a narcissistic drunkard who, while super smart, has few social skills, and Morty is portrayed as his lovable sidekick, often helping Rick at the expense of his own safety.

Even if Rick and morty has a rotating cast of characters, including the love interest of Morty, Jessica, Morty’s math teacher, Mr. Goldenfold, and various Rick and Mortys from other dimensions, it has a more regular cast that appears in almost every dimension. episodes, including the sister of Morty Summer, a wise man – a crazy teenager who often goes on adventures with Rick and Morty, Morty’s mother, Beth, a smart and knowledgeable vet who may or may not be a clone, and finally Jerry, Morty’s father.

Who is Jerry?

Jerry is both the least likable and the most likeable character. He is not as smart as everyone in his house and compensates with false bravado. This often gets him into trouble with Rick, Morty, or Beth having to save the day. Beth and Jerry’s relationship evolves over the course of the series, from a romantic, albeit deeply unequal, relationship to divorce, to reunion (of course, he can be reunited with Beth’s clone).

We often see Jerry of different sizes, all of which are similar. There’s even an interstellar daycare to look after Jerrys while Rick and Morty are busy. Morty obviously loves but cannot respect his father, while Summer outright despises him. Although Jerry is the butt of every joke, his misadventures are often at the heart of the episodes’ plot, and his attempts to try and help his wife and children are often endearing. It takes a special actor to walk a tightrope between describing Jerry as helpless and yet sympathetic.

Who is the actor playing Jerry?

The incredible voice actor who plays Jerry is Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Parnell. Parnell voiced other characters on Robot Chicken, Gravity falls, and Archer. He also performed Dr. Leo Spaceman on 30 Rock and Garth Holiday at Presenter: The Adventures of Ron Bourgogne. Parnell has perfected Everyone’s Voice which is perfect for Jerry’s complete mediocrity. It is often from Jerry’s point of view, and from Parnell’s mouth, that we connect with the rest of the Rick and morty universe.

While we don’t know what to expect in season five of Rick and Morty, you can always count on Jerry to be awkward, endearing and annoying all at the same time. Traits that only someone of Parnell’s special talent could pull off.

