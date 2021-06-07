Suspect shoots, kills man in North Hollywood, kidnaps ex-girlfriend – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in North Hollywood on Sunday afternoon and then also kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street.

According to Los Angeles Police, the suspect, identified as Shane Winfield Rayment, 37, was arguing with his ex-girlfriend when the victim, Roberto Fletes, 42, attempted to intervene.

Rayment shot Fletes, then forced his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Marie Downes, 31, into a green four-door truck and walked away from the scene, police learned.

There were four other suspects with Rayment at the time, a man and three women.

Fletes was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Rayment is described as being white, 6 feet 1, 235 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known whether Fletes knew Rayment or the victim before the shooting.

Anyone with information on Rayment’s whereabouts should call LAPD detectives at 818-374-1923 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

