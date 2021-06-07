Karan Johar reveals inspiration to make fabulous lives from Bollywood brides





Karan Johar has brought us some of the most iconic films of our time and has changed entertainment and cinema in his own way. Her foray into reality TV began with the hit show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides and he did exactly what his films do, evoke a sense of modern grandeur. Recently KJo revealed his inspiration behind the reality show and it’s hilarious. Image credit: Maheep Kapoor via Instagram For the uninitiated, these women are married to Bollywood actors and directors, and the show follows them as the finer facets of their seemingly privileged lives unfold. The show is worthy of a frenzy and the places, lifestyles, fashion, food and everything in between are intriguing to say the least. Who can forget the grand finale which starred none other than Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan? Image credit: Maheep Kapoor via Instagram Image credit: Maheep Kapoor via Instagram Recently Karan Johar revealed what really inspired him to do this show and when exactly he knew he had to do it. In a recent discussion on the Clubhouse social networking app, he said: These four women are very special to me and have been for almost two and a half decades. But I want to tell you, the origin of this show happened on a flight. We flew into Delhi, we were actually going to a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost his father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that’s when I realized, and I’ve always known it, that these four women are crazy. He talked about how they were all discussing their outfits for the prayer meeting on the way to Delhi, we were discussing our outfits, much like Madhur Bhandarkars Page 3, if Neelam had too much shine on his white kurta or if Maheep was undressed for a chatha. It was inappropriate and it was silly and it was so much fun I said the four of them had to be on a show. They even did something like a chatha sounds like a huge problem in what they wore to what was going on. And it was as if they were talking nonsense. And then when we got there we had to play the part we were really sad about, and on our flight home we were talking nonsense. It was then that he realized that their crazy personalities would be perfect for his show, which he aptly named the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides. But I really thought they had to be in front of the camera because I thought that other than Neelam, who is a bona fide star and has faced the camera in over forty films, the other three were technically virgins in front of the camera. camera and I think they were natural he mentioned. Main and social image credit: Maheep Kapoor via Instagram







