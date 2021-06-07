Upcoming Marvel Superhero Actor Simu Liu Details ‘Kim’s Convinience’ Problems – People





Actor Simu Liu shared his feelings of unhappiness with the TV sitcom Kim’s convenience via his Facebook count Wednesday. During the show, he felt there was a lack of mentorship from the production team. He also complained about the low pay of the cast, even though the show was a success. “The whole process really opened my eyes to the relationship between those who have power and those who don’t,” he said. She was told the cast were supposed to be grateful to join the show, which made them too “scared to tip the boat.” Liu was also bowled over by the portrayal of his character, which he said lacked development. Jung, as Liu said, got stuck at Handy Car Rental with no indication he wanted to improve. Liu argued that Jung’s lack of character development may have been caused by the producers, who were mostly white and never gave the actors, who are Asian Canadians, the opportunity to to be listened to. We often talked to them about the next seasons a few days before the shoot. “Our writer’s room lacked both East Asian and female representation, and also lacked a pipeline to showcase diverse talent. Other than Ins Choi, there were no other Korean voices in the room, ”he said. He was also disappointed with the producers’ decision to create a spin-off for Shannon, the show’s only non-Asian character. Stray, the spin-off, is being developed by Kevin White with Kim’s producer Ivan Fecan. The story will center on Shannon Ross played by Nicole Power, with Tina Jung, Nikki Duval and Kevin Vidal as supporting characters. “It was difficult for me. I love and am proud of Nicole, and I want the show to be successful for her […] but I remain irritated by all the circumstances which led to the only non-Asian character having his own show. And it’s not that they would ask, but I will categorically refuse to reprise my role in any capacity, ”he said on his Facebook account. Kim’s convenience is a Canadian sitcom that portrays a Korean Canadian family who run a convenience store in Toronto’s Moss Park neighborhood. The show ended after its creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to move on to other projects after the fifth season ended production. The final season was announced in March. Actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who played Appa on the show, said he was heartbroken and hurt by the end of the show. He also lamented a lost opportunity to continue building the series as a way to showcase Asian-Canadian talent behind the camera as well as in front. Lee said the show was “dead inside.” In an interview with Postmedia, quoted by Calgary Herald, he said, “No matter how good that can be, if you don’t deal with the issues from within and try to cover them up because everything on the surface looks fantastic and idealistic, then you just ask for trouble. I think that’s the unfortunate lesson of all of this.







