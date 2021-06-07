Hollywood superstar Colin Farrell spotted running in Brisbane Marathon





Hollywood actor Colin Farrell was spotted running the Brisbane Marathon this weekend. Pat Carroll, who ran the event, took to social media to show his followers how close he has gotten to the Miami Vice star. Pat just lets you know that Colin Farrell is running and doesn’t want a Fan Fair when he finishes No worries I said # when you get caught in the moment his caption said. The MC is heard enthusiastically telling the crowd to give up for Colin Farrell in the stills. Ladies and gentlemen. Colin Farrell enters the straight, begins Mr. Carroll. He crossed the finish line in the Brisbane Marathon. Farrell wore a black fitted racing jersey with an Irish flag printed in the upper corner, along with black shorts and socks. He completed the marathon in just over three hours and 54 minutes, becoming the 222nd person to cross the finish line out of 683 participants. Irish fantastic beasts and where to find them the actor films Thirteen lives on the Gold Coast, a movie about the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand, where a group of young boys and their football coach were trapped in the underground cave for 18 days. It also features Viggo Mortensen, known for playing Aragorn in the the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Aussie Joel Edgerton, who featured in Star wars and Gatsby the magnificent. Ron Howard is directing the film and Brian Grazer is producing. Farrell also starred in gentlemen and the live adaptation of Disney Dumbo, and will be considered the Penguin in the 2022 version of The Batman, which is post production. Camera icon Colin Farrell (second from right) in a scene from The Gentlemen. Roadshow Films Credit: Regional media news Camera icon He also stars in Disney’s Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton. Supplied. Credit: Provided [email protected]

