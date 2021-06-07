20th Tokyo DisneySea: time to shine! Celebrates the park’s 20th anniversary starting September 4





Tokyo Disney Resort has announced the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Tokyo DisneySea – “Time to Shine!” What is happening: September 4, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, and the resort will celebrate this anniversary through 2022 with “Tokyo DisneySea 20th: Time to Shine!

The event will take place from September 4, 2021 to September 3, 2022, so guests will have plenty of time to come and celebrate.

Tokyo DisneySea opened on September 4, 2001 as the only ocean-themed Disney park and has continued to evolve over the years. Fantasy Springs is slated to open as the park’s eighth themed port in 2023. Special offers for the celebration: “Mickey and his Harbor friends say hello ‘It’s time to shine!'” will be featured on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor, where Mickey and his friends will be dressed in sparkling costumes that match the theme of the 20th anniversary and new music for the anniversary will be played aboard the ship.

will be featured on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor, where Mickey and his friends will be dressed in sparkling costumes that match the theme of the 20th anniversary and new music for the anniversary will be played aboard the ship. Menu items the 20th anniversary theme will be found throughout the park as well as a special anniversary merchandise .

the 20th anniversary theme will be found throughout the park as well as a special anniversary . Special decorations around DisneySea AquaSphere and Passaggio MiraCosta will welcome visitors as they enter the park.

around DisneySea AquaSphere and Passaggio MiraCosta will welcome visitors as they enter the park. Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta will also mark its 20th anniversary with special dishes in its restaurants and banquet halls.

will also mark its 20th anniversary with special dishes in its restaurants and banquet halls. Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel will offer equipment with special designs for a limited time.

will offer equipment with special designs for a limited time. Disney Resort Line will offer day passes in a special design to commemorate Tokyo DisneySea’s 20th anniversary.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos