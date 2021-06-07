Bollywood superstar Salman Khan asks for contempt action against Kamaal Khan





The war of words and lawsuits between Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Kamaal R Khan escalated on Monday, with the former filing a petition in a Mumbai court demanding contempt action against the latter for his crimes. defamatory remarks despite a commitment not to do so. Salman Khan asked the court to prevent Kamaal R Khan from posting or sharing any content in any form about him, his business ventures and his films / projects. These developments come just days after Salman Khan filed a libel suit against Kamaal R Khan for his criticism of the Hindi film “Radhe”. ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, directed by Prabhu Deva, stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Salman Khan’s legal team sent notice of the complaint to Kamaal Khan on May 25. When the libel lawsuit was heard last month, Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer Manoj Gadkari told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory messages or remarks against Salman until the next due date. hearing. Salman’s lawyer Pradip Ghandy told Extra Sessions Judge CV Marathe on Monday that despite assurances, Kamaal R Khan continued to post defamatory tweets. “It’s contempt of court,” Ghandy argued. A claim was subsequently filed for contempt of Kamaal R Khan. The court heard arguments on the request and released it for a new hearing on June 11. The court said that until then the previous statement made by Khan’s lawyer Manoj Gadkari would continue. (With PTI inputs) For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

