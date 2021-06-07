Watch: Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar dons celebrities for fun COVID-19 awareness video





aralaxmi recently compiled and featured a video, featuring actors Yogi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sundeep Kishan, among others, on the importance of wearing masks correctly.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who works primarily in Tamil and Telugu films, has created awareness videos related to COVID-19 security measures. The actor recently compiled a new video featuring various actors from the film fraternity including Krishna Kulasekaran, Sathish Muthukrishnan, Vidyullekha Raman, Sundeep Kishan, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Aishwarya Rajesh. Compiled and presented by Varalaxmi, the video aims to raise awareness of the correct way to wear a mask by showcasing all of the bad ways people are often seen wearing their masks. Sharing the video with fans on June 7, Varalaxmi expressed gratitude to the actors who contributed to the video. Thanks for being so awesome and cool..thank you all for doing it as soon as i asked you .. !! I love you so much..!! Something fun from us to you .. How to wear a mask@aishu_dil @ReginaCassandre @VidyuRaman @sundeepkishan @Actor_Krishna @actorsathish @priyadarshi_i @iYogiBabu, she wrote. From using innovative names like Jimmiki or earring mask to describe the wrong method of wearing a mask to playing fun folk rhythms in the background, the hilarious video creates awareness in such a way entertaining. Many celebrities shared the video on Twitter. Here is something to make you laugh. But don’t stop there. Pay attention to the message in the video and wear your masks well! Good viewing !! Thank you @ varusarath5for initiating this, Aishwarya Rajesh, who was in the video, wrote sharing the video with fans on social media on Monday. READ: Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Vikram and more contribute to TN CMs’ COVID-19 fund #DoVaccinate avoid rumors

I have mine .. Do you have yours .. ??

Take the vaccine Beat the crown #Tamil version

How to wear a mask







