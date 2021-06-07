Swimwear brand Oceanus brings back Hollywood glamor with hottest new styles this summer

Casa Del Duckie Collection by Oceanus

Since I fell in love with Oceanuss extravagant pieces during the summer of 2019 in the now not-so-well-kept fashion secret that is Annies Ibiza, I know the brands that embrace excessively, the more it’s more ethos will resonate with those who love the fun and decadent side of fashion. Fast forward to summer 2021, Oceanus, the independent luxury brand known for fusing innovative fabrics in unique pastel shades with intricate embroidery designs, is here to bring back Hollywood glamor. Most recent Casa Del Duckie collection, launched in London and run by a country girl Duck Thot, also marks Oceanus expansion into a much wider product line including ready-to-wear and costume jewelry in collaboration with Celeste Starre. What remains, however, is the brand’s creative and distinctive take and a shameless, elegant yet fun aesthetic.

Founder and designer Hannah Attalah |, at the tender young age of 26, has worked behind the scenes at Oceanus for three years since his birth in 2018. I started Oceanus at the age of 23 after completing my studies in Fashion and Business. Attalah talks about when she had a revelation to launch Oceanus: I traveled across Asia and was in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia on a beach when I discovered water resistant velvets. At that point, I knew I could create a new version of the swimsuit if I fused the fabric with my knowledge of embroidery techniques.

Oceanus' Casa Del Duckie Collection Brings Hollywood Glamor Back This Summer

After working for Jenny packham I realized how fascinated I was with the different embroidery techniques passed down from generation to generation with their culture, and I started to meet artisans and discover more. Attalah talks about her love affair with India, the country that inspired her designs on many levels and where all her fabrics are hand embroidered. When I came back to London [from the trip to Indonesia] I started working on Oceanus and launched it in June of the following year, with a first article on American Vogue. This is where we would generally say the rest is history. But with Attalah and his brand, it only seemed like the beginning, as the proud founder tells me the company grew 800% year-on-year from 2019 to 2020.

This is a huge success for the brand and shows a huge level of recognition from fans of the brand, especially given many independent brands, as well as the financial struggles of major fashion houses during the pandemic. . I don’t know how it happened but I am grateful. Attalah said in a girlish tone, endearing and almost shy.

26-year-old Oceanus founder and designer Hannah Attalah had a revelation to launch the brand during his trip to Indonesia

It is not difficult to understand how the brand has grown so quickly. Inspired by glamor and fun, the theme of opulent evening wear can be seen weaving through each of the brand’s seasons. I thought that by incorporating Swarovski crystals into my designs, I could bring back the glamorous side of the 80s pool, that’s how it all started. The Duckie collection is inspired by the mystique of the late 1980s and early 1990s. With famous fans including Poppy Delevingne, Rita Ora, Daisy lowe, Attalah says of fans of the brand: They are eclectic, fun and daring, but can often have a feminine edge. Oceanus women love to be glamorous, with a vintage and fun touch.

Attalah also has an impeccable eye for the exact type of content and visuals that can bring her designs to life.The campaign for the Casa Del Duckie collection is an imaginative illustration of pastel paradise and an augmented version of reality an irreverently glamorous look in the dream world of Oceanus Mob’s boss as she lives secluded with nothing but her menagerie of pets and a suitcase full of Oceanus treats. The Creator Continues On The Mob Wives Collection Inspiration: Fun Fact: After meeting the owners of the rental house for the Casa Del Duckie campaign shoot, I found out they bought the house from a famous South London gangster. From outside the house, you would never have experienced the decadence of what is there!

Rita Ora in a custom Rita set (top) and Poppy Cory Wright in a Mary Francis crystal set (bottom) both by Oceanus

Having always loved vintage and growing up looking for unique pieces, Attalah’s personal style is definitely here, as described by the designer herself. But I always dress something glamorous with a cool, laid back edge, like adding a cowboy boot to an Oceanus dress, or pairing an eclectic ensemble with sneakers, that’s my vibe! Attalah’s favorite pieces from the current collection are the Peach melody ensemble set ([the set] sees us making our first jump into RTW and love it!) and the Mary Francis in mint condition with matching gloves and the Mary Francis tights in nude (I think these pieces stand out like Oceanus but in a fresh 2021 way!)

Despite being a young brand with limited resources, Oceanus is doing its part in terms of sustainability. Most of our products are made to order and we try to be as careful as possible in our design process to avoid waste. The designer also specifies that she has always wanted each collection to remain limited, and exclusive in terms of the number of pieces produced. Our swimsuits are made from Econyl, a regenerated nylon introduced in 2011 by Aquafil. It’s made entirely from marine litter and landfills, such as industrial plastic, fabric scraps from garment manufacturing companies, old rugs, and ghost nets (lost or abandoned fishing nets).

Oceanus fans can look forward to future collaborations and upcoming retail pop-ups

With many friends in the jewelry business who share her love for vintage ’80s pieces (think Chunky, Gold Chanel, and YSL), Attalah plans to launch vintage jewelry on the Oceanus site in the coming months. She also worked on expanding her team by having the right people and the right team was the biggest challenge for me as a founder, and setting up new factories so that she could speed up the turnaround time. delivery of orders. Attalah also talks about her support network which consists of many young and talented like-minded designers / entrepreneurs including Amy sturgis (founder of I love the label and public relations company Global ASC), Annie Double (founder of Annies Ibiza), and Andraya Kenton (founder and creator of the jewelry brand Celeste Starre).

Speaking of Oceanus’ outlook, Attalah tells me that more RTW parts can be expected and the brand is expanding its retail presence with several pop-up locations in the works for 2022. I will continue to collaborate with people who inspire me, continue the story of mob wives, and continue to evolve the story of the brand.

Oceanus’ Casa Del Duckie collection as well as the brand’s basic designs can now be purchased from www.oceanusswimwear.com as well as a limited range of retailers, including Annies Ibiza and Flannels.