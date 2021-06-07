Connect with us

Entertainment

New costumes confirmed for the whole superhero family

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By


Billy Batson’s overpowered Shazam family will also get new costumes in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, officially confirmed director David F. Sandberg.

Billy’s siblings will receive new costumes in Shazam! The fury of the gods, confirmed director David F. Sandberg. Praised for its fun mix of humor and heart, David F. Sandberg’s debut film Shazam!The film came like a light at the end of the tunnel to the DCEU after the repetitive and lackluster performances of the main tent poles likeBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. The lightweight film followed the story of Asher Angel’s Billy Batson, a struggling orphan, whose encounter with an ancient wizard leads him to acquire the ability to transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi). In the original film, Billy confronts the wily DrThaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins with the help of his overpowered foster family. And now, a sequel seeks to expand its story by digging deeper into the comic book lore and outlining the individual developments of each of Billy’s siblings.

Keep scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Shazam! Fury of the godis part of several DCEU films in production, including Flash, The batman, and Black adam. But as more films move towards release next year, Shazam! 2 is not scheduled for release until June 2, 2023. The film was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2022, but has been delayed several times due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. While the film’s release is still a long way off, Sandberg wants to finish work on the film as soon as possible as he fears that if he waits any longer, the young actors will become too mature to convincingly play their teenage roles. Sandberg is also improving some aspects of his previous feature film. This includes the costumes of the main superheroes, which will be decidedly different in the new movie.

Related: Who is Hespera? Shazam’s wicked new demigod explained

Sandberg answered some popular questions from fans about Shazam! The fury of the gods through his Instagram stories. One question was about Billy’s siblings superhero costumes, asking if they would receive an upgrade in the new movie as well. Sandberg replied in the affirmative, saying he “it would be weird if they didn’t” get upgrades.

Shazam 2 Family

Just a few days ago, a detailed look at the new Zachary Levi’sShazam 2costume was unveiled. It gets rid of the generally blasted padding of the original ensemble and incorporates deeper red accents along Levi’s arms and sides. There is, funny enough, no cape, and the gold-plated gauntlets are also noticeably more chic. The design is intricate, but more realistic, and it’s elegantly enhanced by silver accessories that run across the top. When Levi’s new look for Shazam! 2 dropped, it became almost inevitable that other superheroes would get costume upgrades as well. The same was teased by actor Ross Butler, who plays Billy’s video game-obsessed adopted brother Eugene Choi. Now, there’s official confirmation on the new costumes, and it’s getting fans up to speed for Shazam! The fury of the gods.

While it’s now clear that Billy and his foster siblings all have new costumes for Shazam! 2, fans shouldn’t expect to see them anytime soon. The liberation of Shazam!The fury of the godsis still quite a ways away and no trailer is currently in sight. But Sandberg wants to keep audiences hooked on his movie, because it’s happening so late after the first movie, so he makes sure to post plenty of exciting teasers and trollings. That means he could offer a preview of some of Billy’s foster siblings’ new outfits ahead of the official release, so fans should be on the lookout anyway. It’s not clear if the rest of the outfits will look like Shazam’s, but given that the new film intends to explore each brother’s individual journey, it would make sense for all of the costumes to be separate.

Next: Why Zachary Levi’s Shazam 2 Costume Is Already Much Better

Source: David F. Sandberg

  • The Suicide Squad (2021)Release date: 06 Aug 2021
  • The Batman (2022)Release date: 04 March 2022
  • DC Super Animals (2022)Release Date: May 20, 2022
  • Black Adam (2022)Release Date: Jul 29, 2022
  • Lightning (2022)Release date: November 04, 2022
  • Aquaman 2 (2022)Release Date: December 16, 2022
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)Release date: June 02, 2023

Bruce Lee wanted to outdo Jimmy Wang Yu

The martial arts star Bruce Lee wanted to beat


About the Author

Syed Fahadullah Hussaini
(256 articles published)

Writer, journalist, television critic and freelance journalist. Fahad has written for multiple platforms including Dankanator, Movie Aroono, Folkspaper, and various other platforms. Fahad enjoys traveling, reading and badminton. He is an engineering student and avid writer.

More from Syed Fahadullah Hussaini



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: