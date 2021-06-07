New costumes confirmed for the whole superhero family

Billy’s siblings will receive new costumes in Shazam! The fury of the gods, confirmed director David F. Sandberg. Praised for its fun mix of humor and heart, David F. Sandberg’s debut film Shazam!The film came like a light at the end of the tunnel to the DCEU after the repetitive and lackluster performances of the main tent poles likeBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. The lightweight film followed the story of Asher Angel’s Billy Batson, a struggling orphan, whose encounter with an ancient wizard leads him to acquire the ability to transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi). In the original film, Billy confronts the wily DrThaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins with the help of his overpowered foster family. And now, a sequel seeks to expand its story by digging deeper into the comic book lore and outlining the individual developments of each of Billy’s siblings.

Shazam! Fury of the godis part of several DCEU films in production, including Flash, The batman, and Black adam. But as more films move towards release next year, Shazam! 2 is not scheduled for release until June 2, 2023. The film was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2022, but has been delayed several times due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. While the film’s release is still a long way off, Sandberg wants to finish work on the film as soon as possible as he fears that if he waits any longer, the young actors will become too mature to convincingly play their teenage roles. Sandberg is also improving some aspects of his previous feature film. This includes the costumes of the main superheroes, which will be decidedly different in the new movie.

Sandberg answered some popular questions from fans about Shazam! The fury of the gods through his Instagram stories. One question was about Billy’s siblings superhero costumes, asking if they would receive an upgrade in the new movie as well. Sandberg replied in the affirmative, saying he “it would be weird if they didn’t” get upgrades.

Just a few days ago, a detailed look at the new Zachary Levi’sShazam 2costume was unveiled. It gets rid of the generally blasted padding of the original ensemble and incorporates deeper red accents along Levi’s arms and sides. There is, funny enough, no cape, and the gold-plated gauntlets are also noticeably more chic. The design is intricate, but more realistic, and it’s elegantly enhanced by silver accessories that run across the top. When Levi’s new look for Shazam! 2 dropped, it became almost inevitable that other superheroes would get costume upgrades as well. The same was teased by actor Ross Butler, who plays Billy’s video game-obsessed adopted brother Eugene Choi. Now, there’s official confirmation on the new costumes, and it’s getting fans up to speed for Shazam! The fury of the gods.

While it’s now clear that Billy and his foster siblings all have new costumes for Shazam! 2, fans shouldn’t expect to see them anytime soon. The liberation of Shazam!The fury of the godsis still quite a ways away and no trailer is currently in sight. But Sandberg wants to keep audiences hooked on his movie, because it’s happening so late after the first movie, so he makes sure to post plenty of exciting teasers and trollings. That means he could offer a preview of some of Billy’s foster siblings’ new outfits ahead of the official release, so fans should be on the lookout anyway. It’s not clear if the rest of the outfits will look like Shazam’s, but given that the new film intends to explore each brother’s individual journey, it would make sense for all of the costumes to be separate.

