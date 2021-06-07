Today in History, June 7, 2021 | New

Today it’s Monday June 7, the 158th day of 2021. There are 207 days left in the year.
At June 7, 1942, the Battle of Midway ends with a decisive victory for US naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.
1712 The Pennsylvania Colonial Assembly voted to ban all further importation of slaves.
1776 Richard Henry Lee of Virginia presented a resolution to the Continental Congress declaring that these united colonies are, and should be, free and independent states.
1929 The sovereign state of Vatican City came into being when copies of the Lateran Treaty were exchanged in Rome.
1965 The Supreme Court of the United States, in Griswold v. Connecticut, struck down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to sue a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples.
1993 The United States Supreme Court has ruled that religious groups can sometimes meet on school property after hours.
2004 A steady, almost silent stream of people walked through the rotunda of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where the body of the nation’s 40th president lay before heading to Washington for a state funeral.
One year ago A majority of Minneapolis City Council members have said they support dismantling the police department. (The idea was later stalled, but it became part of a national debate on police reform.)
Director James Ivory is 93 years old. Actress Virginia McKenna is 90 years old. Singer Tom Jones is 81 years old. The poet Nikki Giovanni is 78 years old. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 75. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 73 years old. Actress Anne Twomey is 70 years old. Liam Neeson is 69 years old. Actor Colleen Camp is 68 years old. Author Louise Erdrich is 67 years old. Actor William Forsythe is 66 years old. Record producer LA Reid is 65. Latino pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 64 years old. Former Vice President Mike Pence is 62. Musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Women) is 58 years old. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 55 years old. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 54 years old. Actress Helen Baxendale is 51 years old. Senator Ben Ray Lujn, D-New Mexico, is 49 years old. Actor Karl Urban is 49 years old. TV personality Bear Grylls is 47 years old. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 45 years old. Actor Adrienne Frantz is 43 years old. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 43 years old. Actress Anna Torv is 42 years old. Actress Larisa Oleynik is 40 years old. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 40 years old. Actor Michael Cera is 33 years old. Actress Shelley Buckner is 32 years old. Rapper Iggy Azal ea is 31 years old. Model actress Emily Ratajkowski is 30 years old. Rapper Fetty Wap is 30 years old.
