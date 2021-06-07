Acropolis Museum in Athens appoints director, more art news – ARTnews.com





To get Morning Links delivered to your inbox every day of the week, subscribe to our Breakfast with ARTnews bulletin. Header lines IT MAY TAKE A TIME, BUT THE ANSWERS SOMETIMES SURFACE to the mysteries of the history of art. For years the Japanese art historian Tsukasa Kodera hunted in vain for work by Edmund Walpole Brooke, an obscure Australian artist who worked alongside his friend Vincent Van Gogh in France at the end of the Dutch artist’s life. Now, a painting of Brooke may have finally surfaced: a purchase of $ 45 at an antique store in Maine, the New York Times reports in a wild story. (Spoiler alert: van Gogh was not particularly impressed with Brooke’s art.) On a much more speculative note, a neuroscientist and a physicist artificial intelligence used to try to recreate a Modigliani portrait which was faintly seen on X-rays under another of his pieces, the Guardian reports. Some think the Darkened Guardian is her former lover, Beatrice Hastings, and that he painted on her when they parted. A 3D printed version of the AI-generated painting will be on display in a London gallery later this month. BIG NEWS FROM THE MUSEUM DIRECTOR. the Schomburg Center for Black Culture Research in New York typed Joy Bivins to be his next director, the New York Times reports. Bivins arrived at the Harlem institution last year as associate director of collections and research, having served as chief curator of the African-American International Museum, in Charleston, South Carolina. Meanwhile, in Greece, the archaeologist Nikolaos Chr. Stampolidis has been chosen as general manager of Acropolis Museum in Athens on National herald reports. Stampolidis is currently the director of Cycladic art museum in the Greek capital. The digest Five 18th century bronze Nepalese figures who were to hit the block at Bonhams were shot by their shipper after a group known as the Lost Arts of Nepal said they had been looted. [The Art Newspaper] The Paulson Family Foundation has donated $ 15 million to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in Israel, which will be used to renovate its main building. This structure will be named after the foundation, which was started by hedge-funder John Paulson and his wife, Jenny Paulson. [The Jerusalem Post] Maria Llopis, an art teacher in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and seven of her students staged a protest at the city’s Picasso Museum, calling for more attention to be paid to the artist’s treatment of women. [Reuters] Seven British Chinese artists who have been recruited by the Center for Chinese Contemporary Art in Manchester, England, to advise on its operations, are calling for a boycott, accusing it of “deep-rooted” institutional racism. [South China Morning Post] Arkansas State University will rename a gallery in its Bradbury Art Museum in honor of diplomat and army intelligence officer James William Pardew, who died last week at age 77, and his wife, Kathy Hoffman Pardew. The couple donated their art collection to the university. [Arkansas Democrat Gazette] A traveling Dior exhibition that has made stops in Paris, Shanghai and London will be presented at the Brooklyn Museum in September. [WWD] The kick IN 1989 KEITH HARING PAINTED A MURAL in a Barcelona nightclub, which later became a billiard room. Now this space is intended to become a home for the elderly, and the future of painting is unclear, the Guardian reports. The city council said it would protect it, while the operator of the pool hall said it had the right to sell or donate it. Caesar de Melero , who was a DJ at the club, thinks the mural should stay in place. He also told a great story about showing the artist a Frisbee with Haring patterns on it. It was, apparently, unauthorized, and so Haring did new work on it, writing, “He’s a real Keith Haring painted on a fake.” [The Guardian] Thanks for the reading. Well see you tomorrow.

