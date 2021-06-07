Entertainment
KRK Says Shiney Ahuja Told Him “Bhatt Sahab” “Will Take Care” of His Career After His Release From Prison | Entertainment News
- Amid his feud with Salman Khan and his supporters, KRK made a new claim about Shiney Ahuja. The self-proclaimed critic said he met Shiney after the actor’s release from prison.
POSTED JUNE 07, 2021 2:02 PM IST
In a new round of tweets on Monday, Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, claimed to have met Shiney Ahuja shortly after the actor was released from prison with a movie offer. The Gangster star was sentenced to prison in 2011 for raping her domestic helper in 2009.
The self-proclaimed critic took to Twitter and said he met Shiney at a Delhi hotel with the offer, but the actor apparently declined and said that “Bhatt Sahab (presumably referring to Mahesh Bhatt) and Madhur Bhandarkar “assured him that they would take care of his career.
“I met #ShineyAhuja at a hotel in Delhi right after he was released from prison. I wanted him to make a director’s film. I told him you should do it because you won’t have any other films. . He said-Bhatt Sahab & Madhur Bhandarkar told me: you take care of your case and we will take care of your career “, he said.
“I told him- They’re lying to you. Your career is over. And see, today he can’t work in series either. So the problem is, in Bollywood, nobody wants to hear the truth. world wants to live in the world of sweet dreams, ”KRK added.
In 2015, Shiney made a comeback in cinema with Welcome Back. Speaking to a major daily newspaper at the time, Shiney claimed he was inundated with movie deals. However, the actor has not appeared in any other films after Welcome Back.
Also Read: Kamaal R Khan Says He “Could Leave India Forever Like MF Hussain”: “No Law Can Stop Me From Criticizing Movies”
Meanwhile, KRK’s latest claims came amid his feud with actor Salman Khan, singer Mika Singh and others supporting the actor. According to lawyers for the Radhe star, he has filed a libel complaint against KRK for his money laundering allegations. However, KRK maintains that its unfavorable review of the actor’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is over.
To close
