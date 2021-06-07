Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who has found the perfect balance between the three mediums, dominates the digital, film and television space with his charismatic aura. The actor who is currently seen as Aditya Kumar Tripathi on the show Star Plus Imlieunveiled the debut look of her long-awaited film and we can’t just keep calm.

The actor who visibly appears to play the role of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” in the magnum opus is expected to be part of a film which is the very first film made in the Marathi industry with a mega-budget of around 12-13 crore. And the way the teaser was cut out and the way the actor portrayed Shivaji Maharaj makes the movie even more surreal and its character appealing.

And the most interesting part is that all of his fellowship friends have expressed their enthusiasm about it. Actors like Pooja Gor, Jitendra Joshi, Mayuri Deshmukh praised the actor for the same.

This clearly proves that Gashmeer Mahajani is the most bankable star in film, television and the web. With his first show soaring in the TRP charts and his film of such a huge scale, the actor is ready to make his mark on a global scale.

