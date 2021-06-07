Twitter reacts to Emily Ratajkowski holding baby on Instagram is that a problem?





< style="display:block;padding-top:149.9268%;"/>

Photo by Gotham / GC Images Popular model and new mom Emily Ratajkowski received a reaction online after sharing an Instagram of her holding her baby who appeared to be in an awkward position. Emily is celebrating her birthday by taking a vacation with her nearly three-month-old baby Sylvester and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. While comments were turned off for the Instagram post, users quickly took to Twitter to discuss the matter. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/> Emily Ratajkowskis Instagram Holding Her Baby The Instagram posted on Sunday, June 6, showed Emily with her son Sylvester wearing a swimsuit to match Emily’s bikini. Initially, the post received a lot of love from fans who commented on how cute the mother and son were. However, comments quickly started to flow suggesting that Emily was holding baby Sly in an uncomfortable way. One photo shows Sylvester on Emily’s right hip as his arm hugs him tightly to her body and in another, she sees him pulling it tightly to her chest supporting her buttocks as she uses the other hand to support his neck. It was the first photo in the bundle of snaps that caused a stir, with some Twitter users begging Emily to use both hands when holding her baby for adequate support. Twitter reacts to Emily Ratajkowski Instagram is this a problem? Police mom This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> not mom’s police, but the way emily ratajkowski holds her baby in this pic is anxiety-provoking !!!!!!! cookie (@reddskyy_) June 6, 2021 Piers Morgan offered some advice This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> This is not how you hold a baby @emrata and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some advice if you need it. pic.twitter.com/IcduCA4tMQ Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 7, 2021 While others fought back and saw no problem This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> If the baby can hold his head, I don’t see the problem lol Calender (@ Bobm1n) June 7, 2021 Some thought it was like she was holding some shopping items This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Why @emrata hold living things INCLUDING a baby as her holding extra groceries under her arm Caris (@_Princesscaz) June 6, 2021 Others think turning off comments is fishy This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Hey @emrata are comments off on your last insta post because you know you are holding your baby dangerously and don’t want people talking about it? Fenleigh (@fenniefoxx) June 6, 2021 Many think it’s a business move This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Emily Ratajkowski for The Cut: Why Holding My Baby Like a Sack of Potatoes is a radical display of women’s power and agency in business (I was doing this to show off my bikini from my inamorata bikini line) n (@neplease) June 6, 2021 Others have found memes on how to hold babies In other news, Twitter reacts to Simone Biles GOAT leotard as she leads US gymnastics championships







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos