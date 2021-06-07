Entertainment
Video of Kolkata man playing Bollywood songs on his violin wins hearts online
A video of a man from Calcutta playing Bollywood covers on his violin impressed internet users after it went viral on social media. Shared by Twitter user @aarifshaah, the video features elderly musician Bhogoban Mali, who the tweet says is a struggling artist playing to entertain people amid the city lockdown.
2.05 minute clip features Mali playing Diwana Hua Baadal by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, from the movie 1964 Cashmere ki Kali,followed by Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1960 film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.
Look at the talent of this old man from Kolkata pic.twitter.com/bewfNFzQF0
Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) June 5, 2021
A resident of Girish Nagar in Kolkata, Mali performed the songs beautifully, letting netizens learn about his whereabouts. While it is not known exactly where the video was shot, many said the man was seen on Beadon Street in Kolkata on many occasions.
Wow. This is amazing
Mukesh’s Voice (@MukeshVoice) June 6, 2021
talents Gr8
I wish I could do something for him… ..
Suman Chopra (@sumanchopra) June 6, 2021
Wow that’s just awesome … what a talent
Azam Mirza (@Azam_Mirza) June 6, 2021
Please watch this! It really makes you humble as to what it means to be talented. so moving! https://t.co/wn8DZqAnwN
Vipin Sharma (@sharmamatvipin) June 6, 2021
Incredible talent https://t.co/cGDEf4LfBK
Swarnava Banerjee (@banerjswarnava) June 6, 2021
Many have also shed light on the plight of artists amid the lockdown and questioned whether it is possible to help Mali.
The fact that he has the instrument could mean that he is yet another artist who has found himself in poverty.
Would it be possible to find out where it was? Maybe a local NGO could help them.
Anamika (BasAinweHi) (@HiAinwe) June 6, 2021
Any idea how this person can be found and helped? Eager to contribute.
Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnadydnad) June 6, 2021
@mrrahman @SonuSood @srijitspeaketh Truly, music can heal a lot of suffering, but these people also need little recognition for such a moving presentation. https://t.co/Dfkkwa0pGe
Shubhendu (@ shubhendu1975) June 6, 2021
Wow ! Hope we can get together and do something about this musical talent. Its melody deserves a better orchestra https://t.co/UThFt7nu7p
Samrat Chakraborty (@ dahnumber7) June 7, 2021
This uncle is amazing … where in #Kolkata can anyone find this uncle? please help me on this point?andanandmahindra sir if you can help me spread the word please https://t.co/A7ozbcGqWC
Prateek Banerjee (bannyprateek) June 6, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]